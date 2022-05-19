The new and passive? investor in Vodafone

The new and passive? investor in Vodafone
If he sees sense in what the Cevian activist thinks, he can easily go aggressive.

Its enigmatic new name is not the only thing that is puzzling about e&. The Persian Gulf-based telecoms giant, formerly known as Etisalat, has invested $4.4 billion in a 9.8% stake in Vodafone. CEO Hatem Dowidar says he is content to be a passive minority. He wants no board seats and has endorsed Nick Read and his strategy. But with activist Cevian Capital pushing for changes, including a possible breakup, that passivity may not last.

With $600 million of net cash on its books, the $75 billion e& has plenty to spend. And Vodafone seems cheap. Including debt, it is valued at only 5 times the ebitda forecast for 2023, half the multiple of its new shareholder. The poor results justify the discount. Vodafone’s revenues are growing at an anemic 1% annually and its EBITDA margin remains at 33%. If Dowidar sees sense in what Cevian is thinking, it will be easy for him to go from passive to aggressive.

