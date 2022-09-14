The new Amazon Kindle is official: now it’s blue and it’s still the best

- Advertisement -

Almost surprisingly, it has been found that amazonthe great dominator of the electronic book market, has launched a new generation of its most economical model: Kindle. This equipment includes novelties that make the few criticisms that could be put on this device a thing of the past. Therefore, it manages to maintain its position as the best in the market.

The eReader has a six-inch electronic ink screen that offers a 300dpi resolution, which means that it triples the previous generation (as a result, what you see on the screen increases in its definition). In addition, the integrated panel is anti-glare, so you can read in all kinds of situations -the front light is not lost, which, luckily, is very useful when it is in the dark-.

Another novelty presented by the new Amazon Kindle is that it is something lighter than the previous one, so you can wear it more comfortably for a longer time. In addition, this also favors that when holding it when reading, fatigue does not appear at any time. This is especially relevant considering that the autonomy offered by this generation of the electronic book of the well-known online store reaches up to six weeks of use (depending on how long the screen is on). Thus, here too a significant step is taken.

This new Kindle arrives with a long-awaited change

And this one has to do with the port that is used to recharge the battery. This is now USB type C, and it is a success, since it allows it to be adapted to the current times and, therefore, the cable that you use for the phone will also be used for the electronic book. This was one of the biggest criticisms that were made – and rightly so – to the Kindle. Consequently, Amazon has reacted to offer exactly what users demand. Obviously, access to WiFi is maintained to be able to use services such as Unlimited.

There is also good news when it comes to storage, as the new Amazon model arrives with 16 GB. This means that it duplicates what was offered in the most basic Kindle and matches other models such as the Paperwhite. The point is that you can store thousands of books in case you need it to always have something new to read, even if you don’t have Internet access. Therefore, we are talking about an advance that can be vital for many.

A very attractive price

With the Climate Pledge Friendly certification, since its manufacturing material is 90% recycled magnesium -for example-, the price of the new Amazon Kindle is €109.99 in black and denim blue, the latter being a novelty. In what has to do with availability, it is already possible to reserve the electronic book in the online store that will be sent next October 12 °. As always, several official covers will also be put up for sale, in this case blue, pink and green.

