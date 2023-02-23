The new AI-powered Bing is coming to the Bing and Edge mobile apps, and more.

Microsoft has just announced the arrival of the new version of Bing with the integration of OpenAI technology in preview to the Bing and Edge mobile applications for Android and iOS, highlighting the possibility of carrying out interactions through the voice, paying attention to one of the requests most demanded by the user community.

Voice search won’t just be on mobile, as this experience is also being expanded to the new version of Bing for desktop, allowing for “greater versatility in asking questions and getting answers from Bing.”



- Advertisement -

This makes the line between virtual assistants and AI-powered chatbots blur more and more, even coming much sooner than we initially expected.

In this sense, there are already users who have managed, for example, to replace as far as possible interactions with assistants such as Apple’s Siri by interactions with ChatGPT through voice, and there are also tools to interact through the use of voice with ChatGPT on desktop, such as the Talk-to-ChatGPT extension for Chrome.

But at this point we have to remember that the OpenAI technology implemented in Bing is much more advanced than what powers ChatGPT, as the company pointed out to us in the launch of Bing for desktop.

Bringing the new Bing to mobile

According to Microsoft, the new Bing for mobiles offers a renewed design and experience, where users can ask simple or complex questions, receive answers and more, even working as an assistant.

- Advertisement -

Microsoft points out by way of example that:

Imagine that you make an unexpected stopover in a new city. As you plan a short stop in Tokyo, you ask Bing to help you find a place to store your luggage. Next, he gives you tips for navigating the subway system on the way to the famous Shinjuku Station. With a few hours to go, Bing creates a short itinerary that helps you make the most of your time in the city, and even translates for you along the way.

It seems clear that where it has not been able to reach with Cortana, it intends to do so with Bing, and incidentally try to subtract user share from its direct competition, thus ending Google’s historic dominant position.

Bing also on Skype to help with whatever is needed

The only drawback is that to enjoy the new features, you must first go through having been on the waiting list and have been accepted to receive all the benefits of the new version of Bing.

- Advertisement -

But one more thing from Microsoft comes to Skype, announcing the integration of Bing powered by Artificial Intelligence as a “co-pilot” that helps keep “in touch with your friends and family and plan your next conversation” basically adding it as one more contact within the conversations , from where to make requests.

Microsoft gives as an example that:

Just add Bing to the group, just like you would any Skype contact, and you can ask him to answer questions and provide information to the whole group. For example, if your family is chatting about the upcoming family reunion, just ask Bing for suggestions on travel destinations, weather forecasts, and interesting events around your travel date, and everyone in the chat will have access to the results.

In addition to setting schedules, Bing for Skype can also function as a language interpreter by:

Bing speaks more than 100 languages ​​and is capable of translating between them, bringing unique potential to this global communication tool.

We emphasize that “global communication tool”, which gives us a clear clue as to where it is going, and promises that:

As we continue to learn and refine this amazing new feature, we plan to bring it to other communication apps like Teams in the future.

For now, the new Bing in Skype arrives in the preview phase and is available to those accepted on the available waiting list, a list that little by little is giving access to a greater number of users, and from now on, with these movements, to a larger number of applications.

More information: Microsoft