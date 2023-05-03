The new AI on LinkedIn generates messages similar to cover letters

Artificial Intelligence continues to expand throughout LinkedIn, the well-known social network for professionals, in the form of functions that allow users to save time when carrying out different tasks.

In this sense, now comes the possibility that candidates can opt for Artificial Intelligence to generate short messages to direct them to the hiring managers of the companies that they aspire to fill the vacancies offered instead of creating by themselves. themselves their own cover letters.



Expanding the possibilities of generative AI on LinkedIn

At the moment it is a test that the social networking platform, owned by Microsoft, is carrying out with its Premium subscribers, so that this novelty will not be available to all users at first, if at all. the company decides to make it available to everyone in the future.

Obviously, it is a feature that will be enhanced by the generative Artificial Intelligence technologies of OpenAI, a Microsoft partner, as is already the case with other functions within the platform as well as in other Microsoft services.

To reach hiring managers in a highly personalized way

The short messages generated will be based on “information from your profile, hiring manager’s profile, job description, and company of interest” resulting in a “highly personalized” message, according to the social media company.

This also means that users will be able to motivate themselves to see what aspects they can modify in their LinkedIn profiles to reflect the reality of their situation without leaving anything uncontributed.

To make use of the feature, premium subscribers will be met with the option “Allow AI to compose a message for the hiring team” next to open vacancies on the job page of the social media platform, as echoed. Engadget publication.

If users opt for the short message generated by Artificial Intelligence, once generated they can review it, and where appropriate, modify it, before sending it to the hiring managers of the company they aspire to join.

A type of novelty that has been arriving in its twentieth anniversary

This is one of the many novelties that are coming to LinkedIn driven by Generative Artificial Intelligence, marking a before and after just when the social networking platform is just a few days away from its 20th anniversary, so it is possible that a Throughout these days there may be some act of celebration for their two decades helping to connect applicants with contractors along with other additional resources.