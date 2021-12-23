The new 27-inch iMac go into production, for a March launch?

Apple always prepares changes for the first quarter of the year. In March, almost always, news about certain ranges such as iPad (Pro or not), Mac and even iPhone usually appear when it comes to the most modest model, the SE. And not to vary, 2022 will not be an exception as important news is on the horizon.

And one of them is shaped like a computer, those desktop iMacs that Apple has tinted with a full range of colors and that has empowered them with its famous ARM M1 chips, making them a powerful tool for both personal and professional tasks that require many resources to implement graphic retouching programs, video editing, etc.

24 to 27 inches coming soon

The fact is that according to the latest information, Apple has already started production of its new 27-inch model which will complete the launch of the one that arrived in 2020 with a somewhat smaller panel so, practically a year and three months later, those from Cupertino finish closing the circle of some iMac that have always been offered in two sizes.

SPENCER PLATT AFP

Those same sources warn that units that have already started production will have a miniLED panel which is, surely, one of the culprits that the computer is so thin wherever we look. This start of operations would mark the announcement and launch date, likely, around the month of March, which fits with what we mentioned before that it is around those days of the year when North Americans dare to renew their catalog.

That miniLED screen of the 27-inch iMac it would have the famous ProMotion technology and would reach a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, which would be handled by macOS on demand. That is to say, it will be the operating system that adapts to the necessary cadence of images according to the circumstances: whether they are menus, applications, multimedia playback or whatever we ask of the device. Finally, it is important to say that These 27-inch iMac will arrive with the new processors, the M1 Max and M1 Pro that we already saw at the launch of the MacBook just a few months ago, so we will have even more power than in the case of the 24-inch models.

