The new 13-inch MacBook Air will also include Apple’s new chip, the expected M3

Just yesterday it was learned that it is more than possible that new Apple iMac desktop computers will be launched this year. Good news, since this product range has not been properly updated since 2021. Well, today it has been published that the MacBook Air will have a new iteration and it will have an important advance in terms of the processor.

And from what it seems, the Cupertino company is not going to beat around the bush with the improvement, since according to the data that has been known, the new generation of laptops will have a SoC that, until now, has not been presented. : he M3. This is a development of Apple itself and from which great things are expected in the advance of power -but, especially, in the reduction in consumption-. Therefore, it is ideal for the MacBook range.

What the new Apple processor will offer

While waiting for the North American firm to officially announce this component, something that is expected to happen this spring, what is believed is that the M3 will include eight cores inside -with ARM architecture-. The speed of work will be increased, but the great novelty will be the manufacturing technology used by TSMC: three nanometers. This will increase efficiency when working, and will significantly reduce the temperature which is achieved when operating at maximum performance. Therefore, we are talking about a significant step forward, especially in laptops.

In addition, the published data makes it clear that there will be a minimum of two laptops from the MacBook Air range that will be announced, with sizes that they would go from 15 to 13 inches. All of them will include the new processor, at least that’s what is believed, and would arrive at the same event that the new iMac will be official. And when can this happen? Well, in the month of June of this year 2023, taking advantage of the WWDC celebration.

Few more improvements are expected in the MacBook

This is something that should be very clear, since Apple does not seem to have intention of changing neither the design of the new laptops nor the screen they will use. That is to say, that the update would be in the hardware with the new processor that we have mentioned and, in addition, there will also be advances in both RAM and storage (perhaps there will be a new WiFi adapter to optimize Internet access).

>