The Netflix plan with ads is now official, but it has certain limitations. Which?

- Advertisement -

After a torrent of rumours, the on-demand content platform finally confirmed that it was working on a new plan with ads. And today The new Netflix tariff with advertising has just landed in the United States. The problem is that it is worse than we expected.

At the time we already told you about this new subscription plan that would include ads in exchange for paying less monthly fee. We also knew that the resolution would be 720p and that content from the Netflix catalog would be missing.

But now that the new plan of the big N has just arrived in the United States, the companions of 9to5Google have tried the service, and It has more limitations than we initially expected.

Netflix with ads is worse than we expected: it also has no support for Chromecast

- Advertisement -

this wayera, Netflix’s most affordable plan won’t be compatible with older Chromecasts. In this way, only models with Google TV will be able to send content to your television or media player with Android TV.

We knew that the basic rate with ads, which will have an official price of 5.49 euros in Spain, limited the resolution to 720P. But now we see that it is not compatible with the old Chromecast.

And the worst thing is that it seems that Apple TV devices are also not supported, although in this case from the platform support website they indicate that in the future they will add support for AirPlay.

- Advertisement -

So if you have an Android, know that only Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and Chromecast with Google TV (HD) can use the ad-supported Netflix tier. And in the case of having an Apple product, you will have to wait for an update that offers support for AirPlay.

Even on the Netflix support website, it indicates that “to stream Netflix to a Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra, you will have to upgrade your Netflix plan to Basic, Standard or Premium.” Finally, we already know the first series that will not be available on the basic Netflix plan, with contents of the size de Cobra Kai, House of Cards or Breaking Badso the platform’s catalog is quite affected if you choose the plan without ads.

Regarding the launch of the new Netflix advertising rate with ads, it is expected to land in Spain on November 10. Although seeing the limitations it offers, it is not clear that it is worth much.