The mystery of the Exynos 2200: presentation postponed, Samsung confirms and explains

Waiting for a communication from the company, therefore, various hypotheses have begun to circulate on the net. The first, and most obvious, is that the chip is trivially not ready yet, perhaps as a result of some problems of the last few weeks, which Samsung did not expect. Indeed, since Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive (as per tradition) both in a version with SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and in one with SoC Exynos 2200, there are those who have speculated – such as leaker Dohyun Kim – that in this round the new top of the range could arrive only with Snapdragon chip, and therefore that the Exynos plan would have been sensationally skipped.

From South Korea, however, they arrive today statements from Samsung which help clarify the situation, and provide us with a first official version. According to a company official a BusinessKorea, in fact, there would be no “no problems with the production or the performance of the Exynos 2200“. Apparently Samsung would have thought about it, and now the intention is to”unveil the new processor in conjunction with the launch of a new smartphone“.

Obviously, the thought immediately goes to the Galaxy S22 family, which is around the corner and traditionally has the task of introducing the new proprietary top SoC. But the fact that an event announced for yesterday, Tuesday 11 January, is suddenly and mysteriously skipped (after being announced just a few days earlier, on December 30, 2021) suggests that there may be something else underneath, and that perhaps Exynos 2200 could be presented later, together with some other product: maybe in the summer, with the new leaflets? Who knows: for sure when Samsung unveils the Galaxy S22 series, many things will clear up.