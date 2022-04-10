The mysterious Chinese cyber attack against Ukraine on the eve of the invasion

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Earlier this week, Ukraine accused China of launching a cyberattack against its Defense Ministry in the days leading up to the Russian invasion. According to the investigations of recent days, the objective of the Asian regime would have been obtain secret information about the Ukrainian defensive systems and on its nuclear industry. At the moment, it is ruled out that the object of the attack was the sabotage of Ukrainian infrastructure.

An intelligence report indicates that Chinese cyberattacks against Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Russia were recorded at the end of February.

Which it is not yet entirely clear whether China acted at the request of Moscow, already knowing that Putin was planning to start a war, and if he passed the information obtained to the Kremlin to facilitate his maneuvers. However, China continues to deny launching any kind of attack against the Ukrainian state.

Intelligence analyzes published in English by The Times indicate that the situation may be much more complex. According to these documents, at the end of February, several Chinese cyberattacks against governments and military infrastructure, but not only Ukrainian. They would also have been directed against Belarus, Poland and Russia.

Another aspect that has caught the attention of researchers is the amateur nature and very inconspicuous nature of the attacks. As if hackers want to be discovered and make it known that they are attacking from China. The usual thing in this type of cyberattack would have been for the hackers to resort to a network of servers and systems spread all over the world to hide their origin.

Therefore, it is speculated that it may be a false flag attack. That is, a covert attack by governments and organizations executed in such a way that it appears that another entity is responsible, in this case the Chinese government.

The truth is that, since the war began, more cyber attacks than ever before have been recorded. According to information provided by Datos101, the number of fraudulent sites has skyrocketed around the world. Ransomware attacks have grown by 253% so far this year compared to those recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

.