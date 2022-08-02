The musical with Evaluna Montaner and other celebrities that is among the most watched on HBO Max

hbo max premiered the concert piano and womanperformed live from the Faena Theater in Miami Beach, which has the participation of five renowned women artists, who with their talent accompanied the impeccable interpretation of the pianist Arthur Hanlon and a masterful orchestra made up entirely of women. Since its launch on the platform to date, this production is part of the Top 10 of the platform.

In addition to the angelic voice of the youngest daughter of Ricardo , Eva Lunathe voices inside piano and woman that have delighted the subscribers of hbo max are those of Kany Garcia, Natalia Jimenez, Nella and the Colombian goyofrom the ChocQuibTown group.

Montaner, one of the voices of “Piano y mujer”. (HBOMax)

In piano and woman we will have the opportunity to see the American virtuoso pianist, composer and arranger, known in the field of Latin music and who has had multiple successes on the Billboard charts, join these five stars to offer a concert that celebrates women and Latin America .

Together they interpret classics and unpublished compositions in a union of musicians and cultures, with a repertoire that includes “Evidencias” of Ana Gabriel, in the voice of Kany García; “Drops of rain” performed by Goyo; “Red Sky” sung by Natalia Jiménez; Hallelujah of leonard cohenvocalized by Evaluate Montaner; and “They call me Nella” performed by Nella.

Goyo, female vocalist of ChocQuibTown. (HBOMax)

“There is nothing purer than the piano and the female voice”. This is how the pianist expresses himself regarding his musical project. Similarly, in an interview with Hanlon in 2021, for the launch of this, he expressed:

“The piano and the female voice are the ideal combination. These five women, in addition to being extraordinary artists, are friends in life and music, with whom I have shared artistically many times. This special is not only the first time that a piano and woman concept has been made, but it also proves, once again, that music unites us all.”

Kany García, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter in “Piano y mujer”. (HBOMax)

in the service of streamingthis week piano and woman is positioned as the number 10 most viewed production, others ahead of it as Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin like the number one comedy series Pushing Daisies in fifth place and harley quinn in ninth place.

Arthur Hanlon, American pianist in “Piano and Woman”. (HBOMax)

