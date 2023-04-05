The Murder of Sonic Review: a free game between puzzles and mysteries

- Advertisement -

Someone had assumed that could be an April fool, considering the date of the announcement, but then it turned out to be a game over and done with. The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a free visual novel for all PC players (and also Mac) from SEGA to celebrate its strongest and most iconic character ever, placing it in a totally different context from his comfort zone. A welcome experiment, which flies away in a short time and which can be appreciated for the intention of wanting to propose something new related to Sonic.

Sonic is dead, long live Sonic

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog puts you in the shoes of a completely new character, which you can give any name you like. Student of the conductor intending to retire after this latest adventure, our future budding investigator will attend Amy Rose’s birthday party, who has decided to invite all her friends on a train where a murder will be staged.

As can be easily understood, we are in Agatha Christie’s favorite rooms, we are also close to Knives Out, but obviously the perfect parallelism is that with Murder on the Orient Express. The only difference is that everything here should be a simple staging. The Mirage Express (the game is entirely in English) sees Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, Vector, Espio, Rogue, Blaze and Amy work to solve the mystery concerning the murder of one of them, between clues, revelations and general amazement. Each character will receive a backstory from Amy to follow and a cabin in which to stop: it will be up to you to discover the culprit on duty, interrogating all the passengers and having Tails join you. Each character in the Sonic universe will have its own style, way of making him, with more layered shades of personality than in the past of the brand. Thanks to the advent of feature films and animated series for the little ones, what was initially a hedgehog designed only for running, without real character depth, has now taken on a new character depth: together with him, also Tails, Amy and the other cast members will get their own space. Even characters like Vector, Espio, Rogue and Blaze will show unexpected facets, designed to give “character” to the plot.

A visual novel with a running game

From the moment you find the murdered the real game will start, which lasts about 2 hours. The work will ask you to analyze the various cabins, one at a time, to track down all the clues and then get to interrogate the occupant of that particular room. Tails will always have recommendations for you and will guide you in solving the problem, and this is where the dullest aspect of the whole play structure lurks, since you will be able go on groping and make mistakes as many times as you wantreaching the solution by exclusion.

Investigators intending to get the result satisfactorily will try to guess right away, but such a formula predicts that even those who want to try to quickly devour the experience without dwelling too much on the details will be able to discover the mystery. Of course, with this second approach the conceptual foundation of the whole adventure is weakened, and it is a pity that The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog was conceived in this way, without a final ranking that provides a result for our investigationperhaps pushing us to pay the right attention to detail. To mitigate this aspect and to change the rhythm of the experience even a little, you will find mini-games which, over the course of the visual novel, will become increasingly complex, as well as essential for moving forward. It is a kind of endless runner that recalls the mechanics of the first Sonic-branded video games. The goal will be to obtain enough rings to turn your assumptions into evidence, in order to then be able to attack the interrogated person on duty. Once you become familiar with the hedgehog’s speed, you’ll have to put your reflexes to the test to overcome all the obstacles, not lose the rings you have collected and always jump at the right time to avoid falling and having to start all over again.

As appreciable as the minigame is, towards the end a bit of redundancy is accused, as if yet another reiteration of this challenge has been inserted mainly for the purpose of lengthening the already reduced longevity. Boredom will hardly take over, but the excessive difficulty of the last few sessions, dictated by the general high frenzy, could lead you to repeat the level several times to get that one missing link and satisfy the requirement to access the next stage. It is, on the other hand, of the only real challenge that The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog offers you, given that for the rest – as already mentioned – the adventure runs away without any headaches.

Sparkling dialogues and pleasant story

What really shines in the game is the way in which the whole story was built: after all, in a visual novel, this is to be expected. Every interaction is well constructed and fun: having the entire Sonic cast at your disposal is another great added value, which will immerse you in the best possible way in an expanded universe. The attention paid to the writing of the dialogues, among other things, is the result of a clear choice by SEGA which, from Sonic Frontiers forward, seems to have started to put more weight on the narrative structure. All accompanied by an excellent graphic style, which recalls the recent productions related to the hedgehog.

The willingness of the Japanese company to underline once again how easily Sonic can be declined in many genres, including spin-offs and other examples from the past, is clearly evident: just think of Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, but also Sonic R, even up to Sonic Chronicles which transposed the entire SEGA universe into an RPG for the Nintendo DS. With The Murder of Sonic The Hedgehog it is the turn of the visual novel, a highly widespread genre in the Rising Sun. Finally, we reiterate that the title is entirely in English, but the plot is very simple to follow, the dialogues are not overly verbose and not too complex either for content and language used.