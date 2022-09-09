The movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is now available on Disney Plus along with behind the scenes

The movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is on Plus starting today (8). The fourth movie of the Marvel hero was released on the platform with other titles during Disney Plus Day. That way, anyone who has a subscription to the service can now enter the application and check out the work. This is not the first time this has happened during this type of event. Previously, the same thing happened with the inclusion of ‘ShanG-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ in the streaming service’s catalog. In this sense, the strategy aims to show the benefits of joining the platform.

The film is part of the franchise that began in 2011 with 'Thor' and since then two other productions have been released before 'Love and Thunder'. They were 'Thor: The Dark World', from 2013 and 'Thor: Ragnarok', which hit theaters in 2017. As for the most recent work of the God of Thunder, its premiere took place in July this year. It is worth mentioning that the Disney Plus catalog also received another production related to Thor and it is about the backstage of the title. In this way, fans of the heroes who were waiting for his arrival on the streaming service will have a lot of material to check out starting this Thursday.




