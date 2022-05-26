The Motorola Razr 2022 is seen in a leaked video

It’s been a couple of years since Motorola released the 5G variant of its foldable Moto Razr. Now the company is preparing to launch the Motorola Razr 3rd generation the phone that will compete with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or the Huawei P50 Pocket.

Leaker Evan Blass Has published a GIF showing Motorola’s next phone, codenamed Maven.

The video lets us see fingerprint sensor integrated in the side power button. It seems very fast, going from an always-on screen to the home screen in a fraction of a second.

Motorola makes use of a customization layer with themed icons and, surprisingly, navigation buttons instead of gestures.

When the device is closed, we can the redesigned front cover, with a second 13 MP ultra-wide-angle exterior camera. As in the last two models, it has a small second screen that shows the time, date, status bar and notifications.

According to the latest rumors, Motorola will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, the latest chip announced by Qualcomm.