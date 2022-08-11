The Motorola Razr 2022 is official, its 144 Hz folding screen is unique

- Advertisement -

This month of August 2022 is about folding. Yesterday Samsung announced its new model with which it intends to continue to dominate this market. But, of course, the competition is not going to make things easy for you. An example is that the Motorola Razr 2022 It’s official now, and it competes directly with the Galaxy Z Flip4. And it does so with compelling reasons to have nothing to envy.

This is a model that aesthetically resembles the previous generation, so its opening is done vertically (as in the old shell phones). Of course, there are some changes such as that it does not have the necessary space for the notch, so it is more manageable. Also, the hinge is thinner and stronger, so it’s less noticeable. By the way, the latter allows the opening to be carried out from anywhere on the lid. Something that is very positive on a day-to-day basis.

When it comes to integrated screens, there is very good news. The main one is from 6.7 inches open and OLED type -Full HD+ resolution-. It offers options that make it one of the best in the market, such as, for example, that its frequency is 144Hz and that it offers compatibility with HDR10 + (a 32 MP selfie camera is integrated into this, which is quite remarkable). The small external one, whose function is to display information to avoid openings, is 2.7 inches and also OLED. The latter remains unchanged from the previous generation.

Motorola

Good hardware in the Motorola Razr 2022

The one chosen by the manufacturer allows it not to stand out against the competition and ensures that all applications run perfectly, no matter how existing they are. The processor is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1the most powerful Qualcomm currently has on the market, and will be accompanied by up to 12GB RAM. The latter is outrageous and improves what the Galaxy Z Flip4 showed yesterday. As far as storage is concerned, this is a maximum of 512 gigabytes, a good figure that has as a positive detail that it is UFS 3.1, so working speed is completely guaranteed.

with operating system android 12 and MyUI 4.0 customization to offer more options than the basic ones that are typical of Google development. The battery of this model is 3,500mAh, which is your Achilles heel. It is sufficient in general terms, but with intensive use it may suffer somewhat more than is desirable. Of course, its fast charge of 33W is more than enough to obtain a good user experience. In addition, in connectivity, there is everything that is needed: 5G; WiFi 6; Bluetooth 5.2; and, of course, NFC to pay with the Motorola Razr 2022.

Motorola

Good camera and price of this folding

The main one has a sensor of 50MP with optical stabilization, which is an insurance when it comes to getting good photos -in which the second integrated element that is 13 megapixels and works mainly with the wide angle of no less than 121 degrees- helps a lot. The recordings also respond, since quality can be reached 4K No problem.

The prices that this Motorola Razr 2022 has are the ones that we show below and its deployment will be global, so it will arrive in Spain:

8 GB + 128 storage model: about 890 euros to change

12 GB + 256 storage model: about 970 euros to change

12 GB + 512 storage model: about 1,090 euros to change

