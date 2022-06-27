The Motorola moto g42 arrives in Spain: great battery and 50MP camera for €229

- Advertisement -

The phone moto g42 It can already be bought in Spain. This is a terminal that has the objective of being a complete solution for all types of users and, in addition, with a most attractive price. We show you the most interesting things included in this device that has Google’s Android 12 operating system.

One of the things that stands out about this device is that it has all the necessary ingredients to be a good option when it comes to consuming multimedia content. This is achieved because it integrates a 6.4-inch OLED display that has a Full HD + resolution (and with a ratio of 20: 9). Thus, its pixel density is 411 dpi, which ensures excellent definition. Also noteworthy in this section is the inclusion of stereo speakers that include compatibility with Dolby Atmos. Come on, you don’t lack anything here.

This Motorola moto g42 is very complete

We say this because in what has to do with the main hardware, it has components that ensure that there are no problems with all kinds of applications. On the one hand, it includes the processor Snapdragon 680 from Qualcomm. This is an octa-core component that works at a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz and that does not lack a solvent Adreno 610 GPU. Besides, the RAM It is most suitable because it reaches the 6GBso the fluidity will always be very good.

Others options that you will find in this Motorola moto g42 and that are interesting to know are the ones that we show below:

128 GB internal storage expandable through the use of microSD cards.

Integrated fingerprint reader on the side.

5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge.

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 5.0 with A2DP: NFC: FM Radio; USB Type-C; headphone jack.

Dimensions: 160.4 x 73.5 x 8 millimeters.

Weight: 175 grams.

A camera Quite good

This is a section that is important for users right now, either to get souvenir images or to upload them to social networks. The fact is that this Motorola smartphone has a rear camera that contains a main sensor of 50MP which does not lack PDAF and a focal aperture of F: 1.8. This ensures that enough light is acquired in places where there is not much light. Besides, it has two more 8 and 2 megapixel elements that help with wide angle and macro photos.

For the selfie What is included in this Motorola is a camera 16MP quite adequate and, in all cases, you can make recordings with Full HD resolution, which is not bad and is even suitable for posting on Instagram.

Purchase price of this smartphone

There is no doubt that this is something that is sure to catch your attention and that makes you consider buying the Motorola moto g42. The reason is that what you have to pay to get the Atlantic Green color model (Metallic Rosé is coming soon), is the following: €229. Clearly it offers a Great value for the price to compete with any Android model of its range that exists on the market.

