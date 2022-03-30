The Motorola Moto G22 arrives in Spain with Android 12 and a mid-range price

A new member of the once acclaimed Moto G family lands in Spain to compete in the more than thick jungle of the mid-range: the Motorola Moto G22 can now be purchased through the brand’s Spanish store. It is a mobile of good design, with an autonomy that aims to be loose and with a performance that raises some doubts.

Motorola’s catalog is currently divided into two main aspects: the mid-range and low-end Moto G, heirs of a lineage that extends in memory, and the Moto Edge, the high-end and superior ones that they lost the waterfall display argument to embrace high-end hardware. On the G side, one of the brand’s most recent mobiles had not yet landed in Europe; something that Motorola has just fixed.

A content mobile with quality details

The Motorola Moto G22 is an accessible mobile, you just have to take a look at one of its main features, the processor: the MediaTek Helio G37 is not a SoC that points to too many joys. Even so, mobile should be enough to offer a pleasant experience: It is accompanied by 128 GB of storage and comes standard with Android 12.

The screen suffers another of the drawbacks that the phone accuses: 6.5-inch LCD panel stays at HD+ resolution; with the advantage of including a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. The Motorola Moto G22 pierces said panel to include the 16 megapixel front camera.

The design of the Motorola Moto G22 is quite attractive: smooth lines, with the capacitive fingerprint reader on the side, the rear photography module marks a certain character on the phone, offers quad rear camera with 50 megapixel main sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery that, given the content of the hardware, should ensure a range of two days.

Motorola has confirmed the launch in Spain of its new mid-range: the Motorola Moto G22 can now be purchased at the manufacturer’s store for 199 euros in its only version, the 4/128 GB version. The phone will arrive at Amazon on April 5.

Motorola Moto G22 data sheet