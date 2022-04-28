The Motorola edge 30 lands as the thinnest 5G smartphone

Completing the family presented already at the end of last February, Motorola has now presented the latest addition to its edge family with the new the Motorola edge 30, an upper mid-range phone that comes with a powerful 50 MP camera system, a 144 Hz OLED screen, compatibility with 5G networks, and a new elegant, modern and stylish design that make it the thinnest 5G smartphone to date.

With a striking yet formal exterior design, the back cover of this phone features a subtle glowing pattern that changes slightly depending on the tilt of the phonethus creating a striking effect without the need to resort to striking colors or other lighting or relief additions.

Although without a doubt what most strikes us about its design is that the Motorola edge 30 has a thickness of just 6.79 millimeters, taking up less pocket space than most terminals, while offering a more comfortable hand grip. All this of course without sacrificing anything inside, equipped with the most incredible technology.

And it is that in its interior we will find a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration (expandable via microSD card) more than enough to fulfill all the basic functions of daily use, as well as the use of more demanding applications such as multimedia playback or games. And it is that in fact this G variant of the processor has a special focus for the latter, guaranteeing us a more fluid gaming experience.

Although that does not imply that we do not continue to find some incredible things on the outside, with a 6.5″ OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and HDR10 +, which also adds the DCI-P3 cinematographic standards in terms of color range, brightness, color accuracy and contrast level, guaranteeing high-quality content reproduction. Something that, accompanied by its two stereo speakersequipped with multidimensional sound from Dolby Atmos, will allow us a more enveloping and immersive audiovisual experience.

No less remarkable are also the cameras of the Motorola edge 30, equipping a triple main configuration around a 50 MP ultra wide angle sensor along with a 32 MP front cameraaccompanied by proprietary technologies such as Instant All Pixel Focus, which uses 100% of pixels in vertical and horizontal patterns for faster, more accurate performance in any light, shooting with 32 times more pixels in focus.

Lastly, in addition to a powerful 4,020 mAh batterythe phone is supported by TurboPower 30 fast charging systemwhich according to the company, will offer us the ability to recover hours of energy in just a few minutes of charging.

Availability and price

Presented yesterday, we can already find the Motorola edge 30 available in Spain through the brand’s official website, with a reduced launch price that will leave it at just 399 euros for those who purchase the phone before 11:59 p.m. on April 29, after which it will return to its original price of 499 euros.