The Motorola Edge 30 can be seen in detail in leaked press photos and even price

After the announcement of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, and after we were able to analyze it in detail, we were left with the most “basic” model, the Motorola Edge 30. And it wouldn’t be long before we saw it internationally: we already have filtered photos with all the details, characteristics and the possible marketing price.

The catalog of mobile phones manufactured by Motorola maintains the G range as the most basic and the Edge as the superior; with the Motorola Razr 5G located in the “top of tops”, a mobile that has gone somewhat unnoticed due to the explosion in sales of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. We don’t know anything about the next generation of foldables, but the opposite happens in the field of the most classic mobiles: the Motorola Edge 30 sticks its paw out.

Attractive design with the hallmark of Motorola

Motorola Edge 30

Pictures of Roland Quandt

The Pro was already out, the normal not yet. This strange strategy achieves that this “basic” model retains a certain expectation and accumulates the good reviews that its brother was collecting. In this sense, the Motorola Edge 30 would land in Europe keeping the original design lines and a fairly similar cameraat least in numbers.

As has been shown Roland Quandt on Twitterthe four leaked press images show a exquisite design, curved edgesdouble glass screen, well used front with a hole for the camera in the upper area and, if we talk about cameras, the Motorola Edge 30 would have a triple sensor where the 50 megapixel main camera stands out.

Apart from press photos, the phone has also appeared in European stores. According to Gizpie, the mobile It will be sold in Europe at a price of 549.90 euros for the 8/128 GB version. This cost places the Motorola Edge 30 in the mid/high range, an increasingly crowded step that would remain below the 600 euro barrier.

Motorola Edge 30

Pictures of Roland Quandt

According to what was leaked, the mobile will have a Snapdragon 778G as a processor, it will mount a 6.5-inch pOLED screen and 144 Hz refresh rateThe Motorola Edge 30 will have a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel main and wide-angle camera, a 4,020 mAh battery and a 33 W fast charge.

Via | Roland QuandtGizpie

