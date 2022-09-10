The Motorola Edge 30 arrive in Italy: Ultra is the first with 200 MP camera | Prices

- Advertisement -

Motorola has made the new ones official internationally Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo during an event that took place in , in Milan. The company took the opportunity to announce the collaboration with Pantone, the world reference for brands and designers from all over the world, but known to everyone, who dictates the trends in the choice of colors. Regarding the choice of Italy, of Milan, for an international presentation event, Motorola explained that:

The choice of Italy as the theater for this launch of global significance testifies to the centrality of our country in Motorola’s growth strategy, which plans to increase investments in the territory to acquire even greater visibility and follow up on the positive trend of recent years.There collaboration with Pantone is inaugurated with Motorola Edge 30 Neowhich s – also in Italy – with colors selected by the brand including Very Perli, elected color of the year 2022 (pictured below). Under the partnership, Motorola will have access to Pantone trends, will be in contact with experts from the Pantone Color Institute and will have a range of colors that represent the latest in design, including the elected Pantone colors of the year. Additionally, Motorola’s designers will work with the Pantone Color Institute on future products.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the color of the year 2022 (Pantone), Very Perli

- Advertisement -

We are delighted to start a strategic partnership with an iconic and influential brand like Pantone – Motorola said. By combining our technology leadership with Pantone’s expertise in color market trends, we will give our customers another opportunity to express themselves through our smartphones.

QUICK LOOK AT THE NEW MOTOROLA EDGE 30

But the attention steals all Motorola Edge 30 Ultrawhich – it is difficult even to write it – is “the world’s smartphone with a 200 megapixel ”the company says proudly (which to be more precise should have said “the first smartphone available in all the world”given that if you want to be picky the alter ego of Edge 30 Ultra – X30 Pro – has beaten it on time).

- Advertisement -

In short, Motorola has pulverized everyone’s ambitions: Samsung, that the 200 MP sensor announced it exactly a year ago but has never used it on a Galaxy despite the tests, and Xiaomi who is said to want to use it on the 12T Pro, a smartphone that has recently been talked about a lot. Nothing to do anyway, because the primacy rightfully belongs to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Beyond the record camera, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a product ultra in all senses: in terms of completeness (perhaps, to nitpick, a certification against liquids better than the IP52 would have been more consistent with the rest of the data sheet) and in terms of power (thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the best on the market).

Power and completeness that are not lacking even a Motorola Edge 30 Frontier, which comes with last year’s powerful Snapdragon 888+ and a technical sheet very similar to that of the Ultra, were it not for cameras and less pushed charging. Motorola Edge 30 Neo instead plays another gamethat of a value for money as high as possible and the charm that comes from Pantone colors.

- Advertisement -

Below are the technical data sheets of the three Motorola Edge 30 and the Italian prices below.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 ULTRA – TECHNICAL FEATURES

display : 6.67-inch Full HD + (394 ppi) pOLED Endless Edge @ 144Hz, HDR10 +

: 6.67-inch Full HD + (394 ppi) pOLED Endless Edge @ 144Hz, HDR10 + chip : Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, octa core with 4 nanometer manufacturing process, 3.19 GHz maximum frequency

: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, octa core with 4 nanometer manufacturing process, 3.19 GHz maximum frequency memories : 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage cameras : main wide rear: 200 MP with 1 / 1.22-inch sensor, f / 1.9 aperture, 0.64 μm pixel (2.56 μm with pixel binning), optical image stabilization (OIS) ultra wide rear + macro: 50 MP, 114 ° FoV, f / 2.2, 0.64 μm pixel (1.28 μm with pixel binning) rear tele: 12 MP, 2x optical zoom, 16x hybrid, f / 1.6, 1.22 μm pixels video: 8K at 30 fps, 4K at 60 fps, slowmo in Full HD at 960 fps front: 60 MP, f / 2.2, 0.61 μm pixels (1.22 μm with pixel binning), 4K video at 30 fps

: connectivity : Dual SIM (5G + 5G), 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C 3.1, NFC

: Dual SIM (5G + 5G), 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C 3.1, NFC audio : stereo, tuning by Dolby Atmos, 2 microphones

: stereo, tuning by Dolby Atmos, 2 microphones battery : 4,610 mAh

: 4,610 mAh charging : TurboPower 125 watts (supplied), wireless up to 50 watts, reverse wireless 10 watts

: TurboPower 125 watts (supplied), wireless up to 50 watts, reverse wireless 10 watts impermeability : IP52

: IP52 interface : My UX based on Android 12

: My UX based on Android 12 size : 161.76 x 73.5 x 8.39 mm

: 161.76 x 73.5 x 8.39 mm weight: 199 grams

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 FUSION – TECHNICAL FEATURES

display : 6.55-inch pOLED Endless Edge, 20: 9, Full HD + (409 ppi) @ 144Hz, HDR10 +

: 6.55-inch pOLED Endless Edge, 20: 9, Full HD + (409 ppi) @ 144Hz, HDR10 + chip : Snapdragon 888+, octa core with 5 nanometer production process, 3 GHz maximum frequency

: Snapdragon 888+, octa core with 5 nanometer production process, 3 GHz maximum frequency memories : 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage cameras : main wide rear: 50 MP with 1 / 1.5-inch sensor, f / 1.8 aperture, 1 μm pixel (2 μm with pixel binning), optical image stabilization (OIS) ultra wide rear + macro: 13 MP, FoV 120 °, f / 2.2, 1.12 μm pixels rear depth: 2 MP f / 2.4 video: 8K at 30 fps, 4K at 60 fps, slowmo in Full HD at 960 fps front: 32 MP, f / 2.45, 0.8 μm pixels (1.6 μm with pixel binning), 4K video at 30 fps

: connectivity : Dual SIM (5G + 5G), 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C 3.1, NFC

: Dual SIM (5G + 5G), 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C 3.1, NFC audio : stereo, tuning by Dolby Atmos, 2 microphones

: stereo, tuning by Dolby Atmos, 2 microphones battery : 4,400 mAh

: 4,400 mAh charging : 68 watt TurboPower (included), no wireless

: 68 watt TurboPower (included), no wireless impermeability : IP52

: IP52 interface : My UX based on Android 12

: My UX based on Android 12 size : 158.48 x 72 x 7.45 mm

: 158.48 x 72 x 7.45 mm weight: 175 grams

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 NEO – TECHNICAL FEATURES

display : 6.28-inch pOLED, 20: 9, Full HD + (419 ppi) at 120 Hz

: 6.28-inch pOLED, 20: 9, Full HD + (419 ppi) at 120 Hz chip : Snapdragon 695, octa core with 6 nanometer production process, 2.2 GHz maximum frequency

: Snapdragon 695, octa core with 6 nanometer production process, 2.2 GHz maximum frequency memories : 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage

: 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage cameras : rear main wide: 64 MP, aperture f / 1.8, optical image stabilization (OIS) ultra wide rear + macro: 13 MP, FoV 120 °, f / 2.2 video: Full HD at 60 fps, slowmo in Full HD at 120 fps front: 32 MP, f / 2.4, Full HD video at 60 fps

: connectivity : Dual SIM (5G + 5G), 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C 3.1, NFC

: Dual SIM (5G + 5G), 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C 3.1, NFC audio : stereo, tuning by Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones

: stereo, tuning by Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones battery : 4.020 mAh

: 4.020 mAh charging : 68-watt TurboPower (supplied), 5-watt wireless

: 68-watt TurboPower (supplied), 5-watt wireless impermeability : IP52

: IP52 interface : My UX based on Android 12

: My UX based on Android 12 size : 152.9 x 71.2 x 7.75 mm

: 152.9 x 71.2 x 7.75 mm weight: 155 grams

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 ULTRA, FUSION AND NEO: ITALIAN PRICES

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo are available in Italy at the following prices:

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: € 999.90 in Interstellar Black color, with promo launch at € 899.90

€ 999.90 in Interstellar Black color, with Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: 679.90 euros in Cosmic Gray color

in Cosmic Gray color Motorola Edge 30 Neo: 429.90 euros in the Very Peri, Black Onyx and Ice Palace colors.

Motorola edge 30 Ultra (Triple Camera 200 MP, 5G, Display 6.7 144Hz OLED FHD +, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, battery 4600 mAH 125W, 12/256 GB, Dual SIM, Android 12), Ash Gray

899 €

Motorola moto edge 30 Neo (Display 6.2 120Hz OLED FHD +, 5G, Dual Camera 64MP, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, battery 4020 mAh, 8/128 GB, Dual SIM, Android 12, Cover Included), Very Peri

399 €

Motorola moto edge 30 Neo (Display 6.2 120Hz OLED FHD +, 5G, Dual Camera 64MP, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, battery 4020 mAh, 8/128 GB, Dual SIM, Android 12, Cover Included), Moonless Night

399 €