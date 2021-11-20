The Moto G200 is official: Snapdragon 888+ processor to sweep the mid-range

The American manufacturer owned by Lenovo is taking center stage this week. And it is that Motorola does not stop presenting new products. First it was your smartwatch and now it’s the turn of the Moto G200, a mobile phone that points ways to be the king of the mid-range.

For this, it boasts features beyond any doubt, as well as an attractive design to be the center of all eyes. And seeing the bass Moto G200 price, it is clear that it has come to be a true flagship killer in the mid-range.

Its main weapons? A powerful Snapdragon 888+ processor, plus a 144Hz refresh rate display to make a difference. Let’s see in detail all the secrets that this Moto G200 hides.

Features of the Motorola Moto G200

enlarge photo Moto G200 Motorola

We will start talking about the multimedia section, since the screen of the Motor G200 surprises. More than anything we will meet a 6.8-inch LCD panel and offering Full HD + resolution. So far everything normal, right? Well, on the one hand, it should be noted that it offers a 144 Hz refresh rate, so the whole system will look smoother. And on the other hand you have to add your support for HDR10 standard making it a perfect model to enjoy movies and series. And its screen diagonal is perfect for this type of content.

Lifting the hood of this phone we discovered a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor. A high-end SoC that comes with 8 GB of LPDDR5 type RAM to guarantee the best performance. To this we must add two versions with 128 or 256 GB of internal storage type UFS 3.1 to offer better read and write speeds.

Moving on to Moto G200 camera, say that its module is made up of three lenses. A First 108 megapixel sensor capable of recording videos in 8K resolution. To this we must add a 13 megapixel wide angle with autofocus for the best panoramic and macro shots (accepts both modes), along with a 2 megapixel depth sensor. We cannot forget its 16 megapixel front camera, more than enough to take proper selfies.

We couldn’t forget about her 5,000 mAh battery, more than enough to support all the weight of the hardware and it also has a fast charge of 33 W so that, in just 15 minutes, you have enough battery for the whole day.

Regarding the price and launch date, Motorola has confirmed that This Moto G200 will arrive in Spain at the end of the month at a price that will start at 449 euros. A very attractive figure for a model with these characteristics.

