The Moto G Power 2022 leaks almost completely sporting a high refresh rate and a large battery

The pace of releases does not stop and manufacturers continue to fine-tune their catalogs both for the end of the season and for the start of the next. And along with the new phones come renovations from other veterans, and the next Moto G of its line based on squeezing the batteries has just leaked almost completely, the Moto G Power 2022.

The phone already leaves little to the imagination, although it should be remembered that nothing that we have below is official, and shows that the brand intends to market it again at a cut price. Of course we will continue to have an important 5,000 mAh battery under the hood, although with a standard 10W load that will tie us to the plug during power supply.

Low range, high refresh rate, big battery

According to the leak, with the Moto G Power 2022 we will be facing a phone 6.5 inch LCD screen with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution, HD + at 20: 9 ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also has prominent bezels for its size, and a rather prominent chin on the bottom. In return, we ran into a hole in the upper part of the panel to house the front camera, which according to the leak is 8 megapixels.

The processor is a MediaTek of the G series although it is not clear if it is the Helio G37 or Helio G35. In memories we will find 4GB of RAM and 64GB of space in which it will apparently be a unique model, and that we can expand thanks to a microSD. The fingerprint reader will be placed on the back, just above the brand’s logo, and we will have the aforementioned 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charge.

As for rear cameras, the leak tells us about 50 megapixels for the main camera with a lens with aperture f / 1.8, while its only companion will be another 2 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.4 lens for depth readings. In the filtered image, however, a third rear camera can be seen and some rumors, not included in this filtration, speak of a 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography.

The phone, with dimensions of 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36 millimeters, would have 4G connectivity in two SIM trays in addition to having WiFi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments, a headphone jack and a USB port. type C for uploading and transferring files. The phone would also have the IP52 certification against splash and would arrive with Android 11, although since its launch is not expected until January or February 2022 it may finally arrive with Android 12.

