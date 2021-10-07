The Moto E40 and Moto E20 are official: on the assault of the entry range with 90Hz per flag

The Lenovo-owned manufacturer has become one of the great benchmarks in the entry and mid-range range. For this they boast of a range of devices that offer a quality – price ratio beyond any doubt. And we have a clear example in the new Motorola Moto E20 and Moto E40.

Talk to us about two telephones that arrive to assault the entrance range at the cost of offersr two very complete terminals that will more than meet your expectations if you are looking for a cheap mobile with Android.

This is the Moto E40

enlarge photo Moto E40 design Motorola

As for the Moto E40, we are facing a device that boasts a screen formed by a panel with a diagonal of 6.5 inches and HD + resolution. To this we must add a 90 Hz refresh rate, something very unusual in this range and that guarantees a better fluidity when using the device to play.

When raising the hood we found a Unisoc T700 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. A hardware configuration that will allow you to use all kinds of applications without any problem. And games? As long as they do not require a great graphic load, there will be no problem to execute them. Say there are two versions with

The photographic section is very simple, with a triple lens system formed by a 48 megapixel main sensor, accompanied by macro sensor and a depth sensor with 2 megapixel resolution. A configuration more than enough for the Moto E40 camera to comply with note as long as the light conditions are adequate.

E20 motorbike

Finally, highlight its 5,000 mAh battery, more than enough to support the weight of the hardware of this Moto E40. Motorola has confirmed that the terminal will arrive in Europe at a price of 149 euros.

This is the Moto E20

In the case of Motorola Moto E20, we are facing a simpler device. For starters, it has a 6.5-inch screen and HD + resolution, although with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, unlike its older brother.

The same goes for its hardware, since the Moto E20 mounts a pUnisoc T606 processor, accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. In this case we are facing a much more modest configuration, but that will allow you to surf the Internet, use social networks, enjoy YouTube videos or try simple games according to the performance of this entry range.

According to the Moto E20 camera, It has a dual lens system with 13 and 2 megapixels, as well as a 5 megapixel front camera for taking selfies. We could not forget its 4,000 mAh battery, to guarantee an autonomy beyond any doubt. Available in graphite gray and coastal blue, It has a price in Spain of only 109.99 euros. Without a doubt, a bargain to consider if you are looking for a cheap phone with Android Go.

