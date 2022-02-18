The most wanted second-hand mobiles

It is becoming more and more common to see how people look for second-hand high-end mobiles, since the price is greatly reduced and in most cases the condition is perfect. We saw it with refurbished phones recently, when I published my review of the refurbished iPhone 12 that I tested for months, and we see it now with the list that they have published in milanuncios, a list of the most sought-after second-hand phones of the moment.



They tell us that Apple mobiles are the most sought after in the second-hand market, accumulating 73% of searches in the last twelve months. They are followed by Samsung, with 14% and Xiaomi with 7%. However, compared to last year, the brands whose searches are on the rise are Oppo and realme, two firms that are gaining strength in European markets and have seen consumer interest in the second-hand market rise by a 19% and 32% respectively in the last year.

For specific models, the most desired in the second-hand market is the series iPhone 11followed by iPhone 12. On the other hand, in the case of Samsung Galaxy S21 is the most popular, followed by Galaxy S20. Finally, in Xiaomi the most sought after models are those of the series Redmi Note 10 and Mi 11.

In Milanuncios they have registered more than 183,000 mobile phone advertisements in the last twelve months. The iPhone is the most advertised, with more than 66,000 ads, followed by Samsung with more than 46,000 ads and Xiaomi with more than 26,000 ads (the one that grew the most in the last year).

When it comes to prices, a second-hand iPhone costs an average of €414, while a Xiaomi costs around €168. The iPhone 13 is sold for a minimum of €909, a Samsung costs an average of €324… prices can drop up to 70% of its market price.

Tips for selling second-hand mobiles

They also tell us some tips when selling:

– Take advantage of search peaks: from January to March are the months with the highest demand, although also the last months of summer, August and September, are dates when demand skyrockets, especially for the iPhone.

– Keep the original packaging and accessories: including all possible accessories makes your sale more attractive. When you are going to publish an ad, try to be as descriptive as possible, include all the information and be honest with the state of the device, this will also give the buyer security.

– Remember to reset the device to factory settings before sending it to the buyer. This will avoid problems like not being able to boot the new device without old passwords. Similarly, it should be checked that no memory card or even SIM card has been left inserted inside the device.

Tips for buying second-hand mobiles

And to buy:

– Keep in mind that it is in the first months of the year when there is more supply, but also where prices rise the most.

– Buy with guarantee. For second-hand devices, the manufacturer’s warranty will remain in effect regardless of who owns the device. Therefore, when buying a device, make sure that the buyer provides you with all the necessary documents, such as the guarantee or the original purchase receipt.

– Use the official communication channels of each platform (in this case Milanuncios).

– Always make the payment through the application from which it is advertised (if possible), thus guaranteeing a 100% secure payment.

– Do not click on any link they put in the messaging section.

Article made thanks to the collaboration of milanuncios.com.