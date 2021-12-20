The most used songs on TikTok in 2021 in Spain

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

With the arrival of the end of the year, most of the social networks take stock of the content most used by users on their platforms in the last 12 months. Facebook and Instagram have reviewed the most commented topics, Google the most performed searches and, in the musical aspect, Spotify has also released the most listened to songs and has allowed users to access their personalized music summary of the year.

“Búscate otro” is the title of the song most listened to on TikTok in Spain in 2021

But in the field of music, it was undoubtedly lacking to know what was most listened to and used by users of another social network in which it is the undisputed protagonist: TikTok. The company has just released the topics most used on the platform in Spain during 2021, revealing not only the songs, but also the genres and Spanish artists most listened to by the community. They are as follows:

The most listened to songs on TikTok in Spain in 2021

This is the top 10 most listened to songs on TikTok in Spain:

1. Find Yourself Another – Atomic Another Way & JC La Nevula

2. Todo De Ti – Rauw Alejandro

3. Faithful – Los Legendarios & Wisin & Jhay Cortez

4. Ponle – Rvssian & Farruko & J Balvin

5. Rakata – Original Elias & Moncho Chavea & Yotuel

6. Sal and Perrea – Sech

7. Cúrame – Rauw Alejandro

8. Ramenez la coupe à la maison – Vegedream

9. Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf

10. Ella No Es Tuya (Remix) – Rochy RD & Myke Towers & Nicki Nicole

The most listened to songs by Spanish artists on TikTok

Many Spanish artists have inspired the TikTok community in our country. Here you can find the most popular in this 2021:

1. Rakata – Original Elias & Moncho Chavea & Yotuel

2. School Girl – Lola Indigo & TINI Belinda

3. Linda – Tokischa x ROSALÍA

4. Berlin – Aitana

5. Mon Amour (Remix) – zzoilo & Aitana

6. Quiet – Irael B & C. Tangana & Lowlight

7. Ptazeta: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 45 – Bizarrap & Ptazeta

8. Bamboléo – Gipsy Kings

9. Anda Suelta – Chema Rivas & Juan Magán

10. Solo – Omar Montes & Ana Mena & Maffio

.