The most used social networks in 2022 [Vídeo]

Facebook -newly renamed Meta- is the most widely used social media company in the world. Several of its platforms occupy the first positions in the ranking of the most used in the world that Hootsuite and We Are Social have just published within the update of their Digital Report with data from 2022, as we tell you in this video.

Facebook is precisely the most used social network today, with more than 2,910 million active users per month. Active users on social networks are those who have carried out at least one action -even if it is simply connected- to a social platform in the last 30 days.

After Facebook, in second place is YouTube (owned by Google since 2006) and which brings together 2,562 million active users, according to the data of the report presented. But in third position is a new Meta platform: WhatsApp. There are 2,000 million users that this instant messaging application has, although it could predictably be more. The truth is that the company has not updated this data for more than a year.

In fourth position is Instagram, which has 1,478 million users worldwide. Fifth place for WeChat, the most used instant messaging service in China, by more than 1,263 million people.

In sixth position is TikTok, which this year surpasses Facebook Messenger (seventh place) by exceeding 1,010 million users worldwide. Facebook’s instant messaging service remains at 988 million.

Behind them, it is generated and at a certain distance with other social platforms included in the ranking. They would be Douyin -Chinese clone of TikTok- (608 million users), QQ (574 million users), Sina Weibo (573 million users), Kuaishou (573 million users), Snapchat (557 million users) and Telegram, the main rival of WhatsApp (550 million users), as well as Pinterest (444 million users) and Twitter (436 million monthly users and 211 million daily).

