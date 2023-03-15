The most used hashtags on TikTok in the world [2023]

In the same way that knowing which are the most used hashtags on Instagram can help you develop your content strategy, if you make videos for TikTok you will want to know which are the most used hashtags on the social network owned by ByteDance worldwide.
FYP refers to the For You section on TikTok
It is not that they are the tags that you should use in any case, because they are the most used, because that does not make any sense if they are not terms related to your content (main requirement when choosing your own hashtags). However, it will help you learn about trends on the social network and may also help you plan your next posts.
According to the Digital Global Trends report prepared by We Are Social and Meltwater, once again this year, the hashtag #FYP is the most used on TikTok. What does this label refer to? To that content that is suggested to appear in the “For your page” section (or “For you” in Spanish).
The social network algorithm does not take this label into account when selecting what content appears for each user in the “For you” section. Of course, having your content featured in this section for other users can be a significant boost to their views.
This is why many content creators include it among their hashtags. In fact, after #FYP, the other two most used hashtags on TikTok in the world are #ForYou and #ForYourPage, which respond to the same intention.
Along with these three hashtags, in fourth and fifth position this year are #viral and #tiktok, which last year were second and third respectively. This is the complete list of the most used hashtags on TikTok in the world today:
The most used hashtags on TikTok
1.#FYP
2. #ForYou
3. #ForYouPage
4. #Viral
5. #TikTok
6. #Trending
7. #Duet
8. #Funny
9. #Comedy
10. #Trend
11. #Humor
12. #GreenScreen
13. #Anime
14. #Love
15. #Stitch
16. #Meme
17. #POV
18. #Football
19. #Explore
20. #Like
21. #Dance
22. #BTS
23. #LearnOnTikTok
24. #Food
25. #Memes
26. #GreenScreenVideo
27. #Video
28. #art
29. #Gaming
30. #Minecraft