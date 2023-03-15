The most used hashtags on TikTok in the world [2023]

- Advertisement -

In the same way that knowing which are the most used hashtags on Instagram can help you develop your content strategy, if you make videos for TikTok you will want to know which are the most used hashtags on the social network owned by ByteDance worldwide.

FYP refers to the For You section on TikTok

It is not that they are the tags that you should use in any case, because they are the most used, because that does not make any sense if they are not terms related to your content (main requirement when choosing your own hashtags). However, it will help you learn about trends on the social network and may also help you plan your next posts.

According to the Digital Global Trends report prepared by We Are Social and Meltwater, once again this year, the hashtag #FYP is the most used on TikTok. What does this label refer to? To that content that is suggested to appear in the “For your page” section (or “For you” in Spanish).

The social network algorithm does not take this label into account when selecting what content appears for each user in the “For you” section. Of course, having your content featured in this section for other users can be a significant boost to their views.

This is why many content creators include it among their hashtags. In fact, after #FYP, the other two most used hashtags on TikTok in the world are #ForYou and #ForYourPage, which respond to the same intention.

Along with these three hashtags, in fourth and fifth position this year are #viral and #tiktok, which last year were second and third respectively. This is the complete list of the most used hashtags on TikTok in the world today:

The most used hashtags on TikTok

1.#FYP

2. #ForYou

3. #ForYouPage

4. #Viral

5. #TikTok

6. #Trending

7. #Duet

8. #Funny

9. #Comedy

10. #Trend

11. #Humor

12. #GreenScreen

13. #Anime

14. #Love

15. #Stitch

16. #Meme

17. #POV

18. #Football

19. #Explore

20. #Like

21. #Dance

22. #BTS

23. #LearnOnTikTok

24. #Food

25. #Memes

26. #GreenScreenVideo

27. #Video

28. #art

29. #Gaming

30. #Minecraft