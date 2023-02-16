The most used hashtags on Instagram in the world

- Advertisement -

Using hashtags on Instagram allows the content that is published to reach more people who are searching for those topics.

These are the 30 most used hashtags in the world on Instagram today

This is why its use is recommended, up to a maximum of 30 hashtags per publication, a limit imposed by the social network.

It is convenient to use hashtags that are very popular -as long as they are related to the content that we are going to publish- and to find out how much they are used, you can use the Instagram hashtag search engine.

Also, to make it easier for you to choose the best hashtags, or simply to satisfy your curiosity, in this article you will find a list of the 30 most used hashtags in the world.

Some of you may be able to include it in your post in order to draw other people’s attention to your content and perhaps get an additional like or new follower. In other cases, it will also pay off to use more specific hashtags that help you reach your specific audience.

In any case, these are the 30 most used hashtags worldwide on Instagram today.

#sees it

#instagood

#fashion

#photooftheday

#instagram

#art

#photography

#beautiful

#nature

#picoftheday

#happy

#follow

#travel

#cute

#style

#instadaily

#tbt

#followme

#repost

#summer

#beauty

#fitness

#like4like

#food

#instalike

#photo

#selfie

#I

#friends

#fun

The list has been obtained from the 2023 Digital Report on the State of Social Media prepared annually by the consultancy firm We Are Social, in collaboration with MeltWater, which annually carries out an interesting x-ray of the state of the sector, the use made by Internet users of the Network, most used platforms and many more statistics.

If you want to access the full report, you can do so here.

Also, if you want to know which are the most used hashtags on TikTok, you can also check them in this other article.