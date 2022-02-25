The most technological elements that you can find in an alarm system

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The percentage of crime in Spain has increased notably in the last year, around 8.47% compared to the same period of the previous year (according to the data that we receive from the Crime Balance of the Ministry of the Interior).

Having an alarm is more important than ever. But not just any alarm is enough, it must be a current one, which integrates the latest in technology so that both our homes and ours are always safe. In the Movistar Prosegur alarms catalog we can find many possibilities.

As criminals hone their skills to pull off their heists, alarms are becoming more modern and sophisticated. Now they integrate certain elements that are considered the latest in terms of technology.

Throughout this article we will analyze these parts and how they have modified the alarm.

What are the most technological elements that can be found in current alarms?

1. Motion Sensor

It is true that motion sensors cannot be considered as a technology of their own at this time (they have been on the market for years). However, these sensors have been perfected, being more sensitive to the movement that occurs in homes, in premises, officesor anywhere.

These sensors will be conconnected to a system that allows the owner of the place to be notified that someone has entered the place. For example, we may receive a notification via mobile phone.

They are advanced devices that have been programmed to warn of nearby movement.

And not only do they notify us, but they can also activate all kinds of functions: they could activate the recording of the cameras, emit an acoustic or sound alarm, or send certain alerts.

2. Panoramic viewers

The security cameras of a few years ago had several shortcomings, but one of the most important is that their field of vision was limited.. Even if we invested in a moving camera, there were always blind spots that criminals could use to gain access to any environment without its presence being detected.

With technological changes, cameras appear that are presented with panoramic viewfinders.

Their main characteristic is that they offer us a complete image of the environment, covering a field of view up to 360ºthus avoiding those dreaded blind spots.

The cameras are designed following a dome shape, to ensure that no intruder can go unnoticed in any space.

3. Simulators of presence

The most advanced surveillance cameras have presence simulators. We are talking about a type of application that will be managed remotely, and that has the function of imitating certain behaviors that we do in our homes.

This technology is very practical because reduces the possibility of theft occurring.

It is especially important for those times when we are going to be away from home for a certain time: it could be on vacation or if we spend a lot of time away for work reasons.

These simulators can perform the following functions:

Turn the television or music on and off.

Turn the lights on or off, they can even program different environments.

All these functions can be programmed remotely, through an app that will be installed on our mobile device. You will only need an Internet connection to access it.

These are just some of the functions that presence simulators control, but they can control almost any device (as long as you’re ready for it).

4. GSM technology

The alarms that have a GSM module can send notifications to the owner’s mobile phone so that you are aware of any eventuality that may occur in your home.

They can connect to both the WiFI at home and the telephone network. This is possible thanks to they have support for wireless network and slots to place a SIM card of phone.

Imagine the case that criminals cut the electricity of the home to prevent the alarm from working. The WiFi will be disconnected immediately, but the same will not happen with the mobile network.

In addition, they usually have a small battery to work with, which makes them independent of power lines.

5. Opening detectors

Also known as shock sensorThey are systems with triple detection very sensitive to openings, vibrations and shocks.

They work by creating an electromagnetic field and will issue a warning if it is cut in any way.

6. Deterrents

They do not fall within the technology as such, but they are very important. Experts recommend that we not only have anti-intrusion alarms, but also let us show potential thieves that the property is properly protected.

For this reason, most alarm systems usually include dissuasive elements, such as warning signs.

These are the most technological elements that are part of today’s alarm systems.

