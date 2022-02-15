The most stealthy “likes” arrive on Instagram: they do not send a private message

One of the things that had to be improved on Instagram is the spam that is generated when indicating that a Story is liked. By doing this, inevitably, a message is sent to the creator and, therefore, a conversation is generated that in many cases they are not interested in having. Well, a small update has begun to be deployed that corrects exactly what we discussed. Now the function that has the heart-shaped icon that appears in the Stories works in the same way as it does with other types of publications on Instagram: it allows to indicate to a user if they have liked something… but nothing more. That is, it stops generating a conversation automatically. Of course, the additional text box is maintained, which, if filled, does send an additional message with the “Like”. Quite a success on the part of the firm, the truth. The good thing about this change Well, clearly it stops generating spam, something that is one of the things that I least like, since you don’t always want to maintain direct contact with other people. Also, thanks to this decision, you will not see how the chats you have increase uncontrollably. Besides, now you also have much more personalized control of the reactions you want to communicate when viewing the Stories. And how is it now possible to know which users have liked something? Well, the truth is that it is very simple, since when you open the list of views of a Story you will see that in the icon that identifies them if the “Like” option has been pressed, there is a small heart in the lower area. Therefore, it is quite easy to check if what has been created has had a good impact… which is often what it is. It is important to mention that if you have this option configured, you will also receive a notification about it. There is no doubt that it is a much better way to control everything. Arrival of the update According to the source of the information, the deployment of this new option has already begun for Instagram end users. But it is not being something especially fast, so it is possible that you will have some patience to have it on your mobile device -and, in this way, stop sending and receiving so much spam with the reactions of users when they see a Story -. On many occasions this is not the case, but this improvement is one of those that, without making much noise, will surely improve the usability of the well-known platform on which all kinds of multimedia content is published. >