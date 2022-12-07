Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
The most searched on Google in Spain in 2022

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Google has already published the most popular searches in each country, and those of Spain just came out of the oven a few minutes ago.

Here they are classified:

Top General searches 2022

1.wordle
2.Ukraine
3.Eurobasketball
4. Rafael Nadal
5. Russia
6. Carlos Alcaraz
7. Tamara Falco
8. Climate change
9. Will Smith
10. Monkeypox

Top searches Characters 2022

1. Tamara Falco
2.will smith
3. Elizabeth II
4. Chanel
5.Shakira
6.Olivia Newton-John
7. Rigoberta Bandini
8. Anne made
9. Putin
10. Oskar room

Top searches Today 2022

1.Ukraine
2. Climate change
3. Monkeypox
4. Light price today
5. Transportation strike
6. Elections Andalusia
7. Omicron symptoms
8. Elections Castilla y León
9. Benidorm festival
10. Queen of England

Top searches When…? 2022

1. When does the World Cup start?
2. When they remove the masks
3. When does Alcaraz play?
4. When does fifa 23 come out
5. When does Nadal play?
6. iOS 16 when it comes out
7. When does the heat wave end?
8. When is electricity cheaper today?
9. When does Spain play basketball
10. When to do antigen tests

Top searches Cinema, tv and series 2022

1. Secret story
2. Survivors
3. Uncharted
4. The crooked lines of God
5. Passion of hawks
6.dahmer
7.Bullet train
8. Nightmare in paradise
9. Welcome to Eden
10.Smile

Top searches Recipes 2022

1. Antequera baton
2. Summer red
3. Sex on the beach
4. Carnival ears
5. Salmorreta recipe
6. Butter cookies
7. Marmitaco recipe
8. Original Carbonara
9. Cod fritters
10. Quiche

If you want the results interactively, with the possibility of browsing through different countries, you can click here.

