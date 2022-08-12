The most recognized technology brands in the world

The most powerful companies in the . (fortune)

Recently, the list count has been known fortune which lists the most powerful companies in the world according to your total income, and as a curious fact, between all of them they produced 37.8 billion dollars and 3.1 billion profits in 2021, thus employing more than 69 million people.

Another aspect that has been identified from this year’s list is that the 500 richest companies in the world belong to only 33 countries, which has again generated questions among Internet users and readers of the ranking about the distribution of wealth on the planet.

The 33 countries listed as bases for these companies are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexicothe Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United States.

Therefore, only 2 Latin American countries are on the list, although not precisely because they have a technology company, and regarding this sector, These are the 15 most powerful companies in the world in the technology industry:

1. Apple

2. Alphabet (Google belongs to this company)

3.Samsung Electronics

4. Hon Hai precision Industry (The world’s largest electronic device factory)

5.Microsoft

6. Meta Platforms (Facebook and Instagram belong to this company)

7.Dell Technologies

8. Huawei Investment and Holding

9.Hitachi

10. Sony

11.Tencent Holdings

12. Intel

13.International Business Machines

14.Lenovo Group

15.LG Electronics

In case of lenovo It has been particular, because this year it achieved the highest score it has ever achieved in this ranking, rising one position from number 15 to 14. Currently, this company is present in the markets of 180 countries. Likewise, the company has continued with its sustainability and carbon footprint reduction projects, as well as its investments in research and development.

On the other hand, the increase in the ranking is also due to the strengthening of its competitiveness to promote sustained profitable growth. Lenovo recently announced that it was continuing its goal of reaching Net Zero by 2050; This, after having successfully completed its inaugural offering of double tranche green bonds of 1.25 million dollars, included in Rule 144A / Regulation S.

Additionally, it has already made great strides toward doubling R&D investments, and says it continues to meet its ESG goals and commitments. In fact, it is present in 180 markets around the world.

