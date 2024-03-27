the most powerful garmin for extreme athletes is close to its all time low price with this amazon flash offer

Within the range of GPS watches, the Garmin Epix Pro is one of the preferred options for sports lovers who need the most complete devices. Amazon has just reduced it by 21%, leaving it at an irresistible price.

Garmin is one of the leading brands of electronic devices for sports. Among the wide variety of watches that complete its catalogue, there is one that stands above the rest, having achieved great popularity among the most demanding athletes: the Garmin Epix 2 Pro. A device that combines, in the same watch, two of the most desired features by athletes: excellent autonomy and an AMOLED screen with which to view all the data of our training in any situation, regardless of the light outside.

Amazon has just launched a flash offer so that, today, we can get this device with a 21% discount: falling from 899 euros RRP in its 42 mm version to reaching 714.90 euros with the that counts today.

AMOLED screen

As we have already anticipated, this Epix 2 Pro lands on the market with an AMOLED screen, leaving behind the transflective screens that had become an icon for Garmin. In this case, it is a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen that also incorporates a touch panel with excellent responsiveness. As users, we will be able to choose whether we want to interact with our device using the physical buttons it incorporates or through the touch panel, depending on the situation we find ourselves in.

Aware of how important it is that the device offers us more than excellent durability to be able to face all types of challenges, the Epix 2 Pro meets the US military standard for thermal performance, shock resistance and water resistance. With it, there will be no challenge that can resist us.

An excellent battery

If we want to prepare for a long-distance test , which requires an autonomy of several hours, it is important that our watch is capable of offering us the data we need without having to constantly consult the energy consumption of our GPS. This Epix 2 Pro is perfect for this, with up to 10 days in smartwatch mode or 20 hours using GPS. A battery that is more than enough to carry out any type of training or race. Furthermore, thanks to the fact that it incorporates a built-in LED flashlight, we will be able to train at any time of the day, without worrying about visibility.

Finally, it should be noted that this Epix 2 Pro offers us interesting extra functionalities that will allow us to understand our training in more depth. Such as, for example, the resistance score, which allows us to know our body’s capacity to perform prolonged efforts or the race forecast. Which is based on our latest training sessions and our physical form to make a prediction of the pace we could take to complete the different races we have in mind.

