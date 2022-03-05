The most powerful Chinese mobiles that we tested at the MWC and that have not yet reached Europe

After our visit to MWC 2022, we have rescued four phones of Chinese origin that we were able to test at the event and that they are not scheduled to arrive in Europe. They are of great power, very high range and unattainable. At least for now.

The MWC 2022 is part of the memory, gone are the four days of pure hustle and bustle that led us to wander through the different pavilions in search of the latest developments in mobile technology. In fact, we don’t see too many of those news; without escaping from the radar a handful of Chinese mobiles that we were able to test and that, for the moment, remain far from Europe. Let’s see who were those chosen.

OnePlus 9 Pro

It is one of the phones that attracted the most attention in the Chinese launch. He is eagerly awaited despite the fact that he dragged some controversy with his resistance. Without being able to test it thoroughly, we have to say that the OnePlus 10 Pro seemed to us a phone worth waiting for.

Great quality of materials, considerable size and weight, bold design for the back face with the Hasselblad seal, a software layer that presents certain doubts by getting too close to OPPO, power in abundance and the feeling that the mobile is flying at all times. We are very much looking forward to it.

Interestingly, and despite the fact that OPPO and OnePlus always ensure that they are separate brands, the second was in a corner of the stand of the first. Hopefully soon we can have it within our borders.

OPPO Find N

Our colleagues from EuroXlivehave already made some first impressions of this excellent folding mobile, but we did not want to miss the opportunity to try it for a while at the Mobile World Congress. The OPPO Find N seemed like a real wonder to us, without a doubt the best flexible screen phone that fell into our hands.

It is much smaller than we might expect for a horizontally folding mobile (in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3). The OPPO Find N offers a more comfortable folded ratio, also unfolded; despite black bands appearing when playing video content.

Very solid, with a category design and materials, the system moves very well, the photograph seemed to us to be up to expectations and even the thickness is not exaggerated despite the folding qualities. If it is available in Spain, and it does not cost the money it is worth (more than 1,250 euros to change), it would be our majority choice. Even if we weren’t looking for a flip phone.

Xiaomi MiFold

We continue in the folding category with another of those extremely powerful Chinese phones that still haven’t reached Europe (and probably never will). Despite being far from our reach, the Xiaomi Mi Fold is not distinctive either: testing it did not give us as good feelings as the ones that the OPPO Find N gave us.

The Xiaomi Mi Fold is quite similar in size, dimensions and weight to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the mobile from which it is inspired. It’s a bit hard to openthe visibility is good, the touch quality is appreciated and it flows quickly (something logical in phones premium). We thought it was a good bet for being one of the niches in Xiaomi’s innovation, but it still has some way to go to make flexible screens a pillar of the brand.

It is not a mobile for all audiences, nor does it pretend to be. As with the Samsung proposal, the Xiaomi Mix Fold is used more comfortably folded than with the extended screen. And, to use it that way, we think a normal smartphone is a better recommendation. As the…

XiaomiMix 4

The Xiaomi Mi Mix lost the signs of identity in addition to the possessive pronoun. Because, having increased all the diagonal phones to maximize the use of the screen as much as possible, the Xiaomi Mix 4 loses the main element of attraction beyond the front camera under the panel. And, just like the ZTE Axon 30, improvable selfie results don’t make up for innovation.

It’s a big phone, not too thick (at least if you don’t measure it by the lens area), the screen is of very good quality, we thought that the power was up to the level of fluidity, the photography pointed ways and both the battery and fast charging offer a fast recharge set: in less than half an hour it is already completely full.

The Xiaomi Mix 4 has lost the signs that distinguished the family from the rest of the phones. From what we tested, it is not too different from other Xiaomi phones, such as the Xiaomi 11 Ultra (the rear photo module is somewhat related despite not having a screen). Still, it sure would be a good range premium to recommend if you come to Spain (surely you won’t).

The MWC 2022 was very small in new devices, there were hardly any brands that dared to reveal their proposals. Most of it is planned for distribution in Europe. And, in the absence of betting on imports, few opportunities will be better than the Mobile to test the four Chinese mobiles that we have highlighted from the event. We enjoy that opportunity.