The most outstanding premieres of Star + that will be released in August

The platform Star+ It is also preparing for the arrival of with of series, movies, documentaries and more. Among the highlights of what’s new in the streamingwe can find the prequel tape of the saga Predator which addresses the origins of this alien race; and the release of miniseries based on real events such as by command of heaven Y Mike: Beyond Tyson.

Predator: the prey – August 5

The film explores the origin of the Predator race’s arrival on Earth. Set in 1719, we will meet Naru, a strong and skilled warrior of the Comanche tribe, who makes the discovery of a new prey with a strange appearance within the usual animal world. She will try to hunt him down, but this alien being has advanced technology that will allow him to defend himself against weapons and attacks from human beings.

“Predator: Prey” explores the origins of the film franchise’s villain. (Star Plus)

by command of heaven – August 10

Based on the homonymous book by Jon Krakauer, the miniseries deals with the brutal crime perpetrated by a religious sect belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: the murder of Brenda Wright-Laffertyy her baby in Utah. “A devoted detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder apparently linked to a esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and mistrust of government,” says the synopsis of the title starring. Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell and more actors.

Mike: Beyond Tyson – August 25th

The story of Mike Tyson, one of the best boxers in history, will be portrayed in this biographical production for the small screen. Beginning with his famous and controversial image, to the days when racism and classism were daily bread in the United States, the plot reflects sports, fame, media power and misogyny through the personal and professional journey. of the athlete.

Pistol – August 31

The biographical series of Sex Pistols follows the journey of the iconic English band from their working-class origins to becoming a phenomenon and symbol of rebellion against the status quo. The plot was based on Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistolthe memoirs published by the guitarist Steve Jonesone of the co-founders of the group.

A band of working-class English boys come together to form the Sex Pistols. (Star Plus)

911 Lone Star Season 3 – August 10

The police drama created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear returns with new episodes this year. We will continue to take a closer look at the story of Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), the only firefighter to survive the events of 9/11 who moved to Austin, Texas to help rebuild a station with the help of loyal allies after doing the same with his defunct base in New York.

Official poster of the third season of “911 Lonestar”. (Star Plus)

Other releases coming next month on Star+

Abbott Elementary

It wasn’t my fault: Colombia

It wasn’t my fault: Brazil

Wild Crime

Blood&Treasure

dreaming high

Resident Alien Season 2 Part 1

Atlanta Season 3

snow fall Season 5

amsterdam Season 4 Part 2

Bob’s Burgers Season 12

The trilogy of The Godfather

jackass forever

