The most innovative of LG at IFA 2022

IFA 2022 has been interesting, nothing special, really, but interesting. It has shown some novelties in the world of TV screens, and amazing gadgets in various sectors, but there has been nothing that revolutionizes the world of technology, precisely.

One of the companies that has stood out the most has been LG. Here are some of its most novelties:



The fridge with moods

- Advertisement -

A refrigerator that integrates image in dynamic LED panels according to the mood of the environment. This refrigerator also has a wireless speaker on top that allows you to enjoy your music collection through the ThinQ app. The music that we choose will be in charge of selecting what color the panels of our refrigerator will be.

Care and hygiene for your shoes

It has presented TrueSteam steam hygiene technology that allows to offer the best care for all types of footwear.

- Advertisement -

The filters that this shoe rack includes allow it to absorb moisture and eliminate odors, achieving freshness in just a few minutes. It also displays the footwear in a showcase to speed up the choice.

It has advanced eco-technology to extend the life of the shoe.

Adjustable OLED display

- Advertisement -

The first flexible TV on the market: A 42″ flexible OLED for gaming or entertainment. This LG TV has a customization of 20 different levels, allowing mobility up to 10 degrees up and 5 down.

With the help of AI, this OLED TV allows an unprecedented gaming experience thanks to its adaptation to any game and its built-in microphone. It also allows you to select the audio of the content or customize the backlighting with up to 5 modes to create the perfect atmosphere.

The monitor that moves with you

It is capable of detecting the user’s movement thanks to AI. This monitor has an intelligent camera at the top of the panel that detects the user’s movement and automatically adapts it to the body posture. This helps the ergonomics of the user, adjusting the height and inclination and favoring a good posture.

In addition, it has a 31.5-inch panel and excellent HDP image reproduction, achieving one of the most innovative solutions.

Air purifier

A purifier with avant-garde decoration: LG’s new 360-degree air purifier is an attractive table made of sustainable materials, and has a wide variety of features. Which allow to have a more personalized user experience, and where users can charge their phones and wireless headphones. In addition, a pleasant atmosphere can be created by changing the ambient lighting thanks to its 8 modes.

As you can see, all interesting, although it takes time for these products to be available in an affordable way on the market.