The most inconspicuous malware and riddle words from the code. Kaspersky told about the records of hackers

The phrase “Russian hackers” is known all over the world. Graduates of the Soviet mathematical school in the post-Soviet space have created their own “new hacker world”, with representatives of which their classmates who are on the side of good are successfully fighting. One of these defenders, the chief expert of Kaspersky Lab, Sergey Golovanov, told Gazeta.Ru about the longest and shortest malicious code, the largest hacker group and the term of imprisonment that was received for the malicious code, riddle words and photos in the code, bookmarks , which “sleep” for a long time, as well as other “hacker records”.