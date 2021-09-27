The most impressive video of the day: realistic faces created by computer

When we see a trailer for a next-generation video game, we are extremely surprised by the realism achieved, a realism that has long reached the big screens, since many sequences of the great films are digital and practically nobody notices the difference.

That realism is relatively easy to achieve when it comes to scenarios, and much more difficult when it comes to facial expressions. The digitally added characters in the movies are still easily recognizable, although that is something that will change shortly.

The video shown today in microsiervos proves it, a video where we can see a digital character making facial gestures with a realism that gives goose bumps:

Handcrafted by Chris Jones in Blender and Krita, and rendered in Cycles on Surface Pro 4 and on a 2008 PC, it took more than four days to achieve that result, as he comments on blenderartists.org.

It is about the work of a person with old computers, imagine what could be achieved with a team of professionals using state-of-the-art machines, all focused on resurrecting characters for movies, or simply replacing current actors with animated characters that From what we can see in the video, on many occasions they can be more expressive than humans.

Currently, it is the sensors that are put on the actors’ faces that are responsible for moving a digital face, but it is possible that in the future it will not be necessary, it will simply need a type of professional specialized in giving expression to faces, a mixture between the protagonist of the series Lie to Me with Chris Jones, creator of this wonder of the day.