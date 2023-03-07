The most extravagant products and ideas of MWC 2023 in Barcelona

- Advertisement -

We are now in the final stages of this edition of the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​but there is still time for a nice overview video of the most interesting and absurd products we have seen in recent days. Here is a quick summary:

THE EXTRAVAGANT SMARTPHONES BY UNIHERTZ

This morning we told you a little more about Unihertz Luna, a smartphone that looks a lot like (at least from the back) a Nothing Phone (1) and the most recent iPhone Pros, but it turns out that it’s in good company.

We have for example Tick-tock, not in reference to the now very famous social network but to the sound of the hands of a clock; and in fact in the back cover there is a circular secondary display in which a clock can be displayed, with various styles and dials. It can be very useful when it happens to… No, nothing, we can’t think of a case where it wouldn’t have been cheaper to implement an OLED display with always-on technology. But please, go ahead in the comments!

Going further we have Atom, incredibly compact rugged smartphone but also… Incredibly old. In fact, it is based on Android 9, an operating system whose support has ended approx twenty fourteen million of security holes ago.

RUN EDGE: THE NEW FRONTIER OF SCIENCE APPLIED TO FOOTBALL

Run Edge is a Japanese startup that promises to simplify and make more precise the analysis of each player’s performance during a game by analyzing their recording. At the start of the match, you highlight all your players and give them the correct name, and the software will be able to keep track of them throughout the match and analyse/generate a statement of all movements. It’s safe to expect some super geeks will be interested, but the primary target audience is of course trainers and other industry professionals.

VROMBR: RADIO-CONTROLLED CARS… VIA THE INTERNET

Have you ever played Re/Volt and wanted to race with real radio-controlled cars? And then maybe you bought one and at the umpteenth match on Sunday afternoon in the rain you said to yourself that all in all it was better on the couch playing Re/Volt? Well, Vrombr is the solution for you! These are real RC cars that you can control remotely – at least, far more remote than a traditional remote control allows. In fact, the cars are equipped with a 5G module and video camera, and can be controlled from anywhere in the world, provided there is a good internet connection. The company hopes to be able to set up a business model that allows everyone to try their hand, perhaps with the possibility of buying even a single tender.

LOIN: VENDING MACHINE… MANUAL. BUT SMART!

Many of us will have experienced the joy of fruit juice getting stuck in the vending machine, which doesn’t think twice about adding insult to injury by eating the last coin. Well, with Lombo this risk doesn’t exist because it is used like a normal fridge: open it, take what you want and close it. A dedicated app takes care of registering all the items taken and managing the payment – a bit like in supermarkets without an Amazon cashier.

NUVILAB: FOR SCHOOL/COMPANY CANTEENS WITHOUT WASTE

Here too we can say that the concept is similar to that of Lombo and Run Edge – in the sense that there are cameras that frame things, track them and generate us useful data. The “things”, in this specific case, are the dishes of a public canteen, for example a school or company one: the software is able to recognize the dishes and draw up a ratio of macronutrients absorbed by each person, also based on what is left on the plate. Moreover, the analysis of the leftovers makes it possible to optimize the doses – the “glutton” could receive a little more food, and vice versa.

LG IMPRINTU: HIGH TECH TRANSFERS

Basically: it is a printer that prints with ink or in any case the typical material of temporary tattoos. You create your design, send it to the device which painlessly and quickly applies it to the skin or a garment.

THE LENOVO PC THAT UNROLLS

We have already briefly talked about it in a video a few days ago, but we present it again below with a shorter and more “focused” content:

THE ROBOT FOR THE HOME

Google may have shut down Everyday Robots but the world’s mission to bring robots into our homes continues. Iroi, produced by the South Korean company Dogu, uses artificial intelligence to offer various security features (fire detection, video surveillance, outdoor license plate check and even first aid capabilities).

IS THERE STILL A SMARTPHONE WITH A PHYSICAL KEYBOARD??

Well yes, and not one of those little keyboards from smartphones we were used to years ago: here there are real keys, comparable to those found on a notebook – or even we would venture on a traditional desktop keyboard. Anachronistic? Maybe, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing!

@hdblog_it A PHYSICAL KEYBOARD hidden in your smartphone! ⌨️ how thick though! #smartphone #keyboard #keyboard #wtf #whaat #surprise #surprised #wow #tech ♬ original sound – HDBLOG.it

REMOTE CONTROL OF HUMANS

If Vrombr’s toy cars aren’t exactly what you’re looking for, why not remotely control a human being directly? It is the idea, decidedly at the extreme limits of the concept of augmented reality, of the Japanese startup Genchi.net. It may seem absurd, but for some it could be an interesting way to explore the world beyond their physical limitations.