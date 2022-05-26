The most exclusive Realme GT Neo 3 that exists: the special edition of Naruto is now official

Realme repeats in the special editions for its iconic mobiles, bringing one of the most iconic characters to its catalog: the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition starts with everything necessary to make fans of the saga fall in love. Y comes to the limit of power.

The design of the smartphones has become too homogeneous: except for the few representatives of the folding format most phones cannot be distinguished from the front. Behind it is another story, not in vain the camera module, and the gradients of the rear face, allow a certain distinction. And if we talk about distinction, what would happen if I adapted that face to Naruto’s aesthetic? Oddly enough, the combination works.

The most powerful version of the Realme GT Neo 3

The brand could have chosen to make a special edition of the most basic model, but no: the version chosen for the Naruto Edition is the one with the highest performance, the Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W ultra-fast charging. And this is just one of its main qualities; apart from Naruto’s own customization of course.

If we talk about customization, we must highlight the exquisite presence of that rear face, the one that equips the newly presented phone. Following the aesthetics of the manga and anime on which it is based, the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition shows off orange with a camera module that resembles the protagonist’s headband. In addition, both the box and the case and the charger receive the same personalized treatment. With extras included, like a naruto power bank.

In terms of hardware, this Realme GT Neo 3 includes 6.7-inch AMOLED display12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100, boasts the aforementioned 150 W fast charge (50% battery in five minutes) and triple rear camera, among other technical details.

The bad news is that the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition is not coming to Spain at the moment: will start shipping in China. We do not rule out that it ends up arriving, not in vain we have seen special editions of Realme in Spain (such as the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire). In China, the mobile costs 2,799 yuan, about 387 euros to change.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition data sheet