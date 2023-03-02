The most downloaded mobile games [2023]

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those who like to play on mobile, you will know that we usually recommend some of the best games that are on the market periodically: board games, chess games… even related to Christmas or the best RPGs, the best FRIV games, but the list that we bring you today is totally different. These are not our recommendations, based on our criteria, but we are going to tell you which are the most downloaded mobile games in the world, both for iOS and Android as a whole.

Many of the most downloaded games marked an era in the mobile world, raising design standards.

Below, you will find a list of the mobile games with the most downloads in history. There is a bit of everything, but the truth is that you will come across mythical titles that made the world of video games take an interest in phones.

-Roblox: its arrival on smartphones captured millions of people because of the ability it offered to build your world. It is a title with millions of accessories and things to do, it could be said that it is almost infinite.

–Temple Run: a classic infinite runner that copies the style of Indiana Jones. An adventurer steals a sacred piece and some demonic monkeys will chase him to snatch it. You have to overcome all kinds of obstacles to pass the level.

– Minecraft: Just like Roblox, when Minecraft broke into mobile it caused a tremendous sensation and still does. It offers almost the same possibilities as on consoles and computers, you won’t miss anything. You will be able to bring an entire world to life as you wish.

– Call of Duty: Mobile: It is not surprising that such a famous video game is one of the most downloaded on smartphones. It has several game modes, Battle Royale is entertaining and constantly receives updates to improve.

-Fruit Ninja: as simple as it is great, all you have to do is pass your finger over the screen to count a bunch of fruits, make combos and earn as many points as possible. Despite the simplicity of the proposal, it is fun.

– Angry Birds: There isn’t much we can say about this game that hasn’t already been said. It was a phenomenon of sales and downloads. The proposal to launch small birds with a slingshot turned out to be an unprecedented success in the field of mobile phones.

– Garena Free Fire: It’s not the Battle Royale with the best graphics, but its gameplay is comfortable, the controls are well adapted, and it has what it takes to play with friends and colleagues without fail. This is why it is one of the most downloaded mobile games in history.

– Candy Crush Saga: it is a true gold mine that continues to produce and sell non-stop. Its match-three gameplay accompanied by beautiful animations and graphics is still unrivaled today.

–Among Us: a worldwide phenomenon that impressed locals and strangers due to its proposal. In a spaceship you must find the murderer who is causing havoc. It will be a challenge to find out who is to blame without unleashing chaos.

– PUBG: another Battle Royale is added to this list, which is not strange since this title has a first-rate gameplay and the on-screen controls are perfectly coupled. The gaming experience is identical to that of consoles and computers.

–Subway Surfers: one of the first endless runners that gained fame in the mobile world. You will have to go through the streets full of cars and obstacles to escape from the policemen who caught you doing a graffiti.

– Pokemon Go: having to catch pokémons with your mobile through virtual reality turned out to be a brilliant idea that ended up with millions of downloads all over the world. It has a simple gameplay that is addictive.

– Clash of Clans: we come to a strategy game in which you can fight against the computer and against real players online. You can also team up against other friends to conquer territory together.

–Sonic Dash: endless runners were a hit on mobile so there was a time when they released a lot of them. One of these was Sonic, and it was made with a wide community of players. You will embody the mythical hedgehog to avoid obstacles, jump and collect golden rings.

–Mario Kart Tour: It came as no surprise to anyone that one of Nintendo’s biggest games will turn out to be a hit on phones. Mario Kart Tour features all the characters from the series and memorable tracks dating back to the days of the Nintendo 64.

– Homescapes: is a combination of puzzles with match-3 mechanics that has won the hearts of millions of people. Part of its success is due to its beautiful art style and challenging puzzles.

– Asphalt 9: Legends: It might be one of the best racing mobile games. The graphics are top-notch, the gameplay is fun, and it has many game modes, including an incredible variety of cars.

– Genshing Impact: combines RPG elements with the action and gacha genre, to this we must add a living open world full of missions, enemies and secrets. You can play online with your friends to do missions together and more.

–Plants vs. Zombies: Thanks to its complexity, beautiful graphics, and intuitive gameplay, it became a hit on mobile. It is an addictive video game where you must select between different plants to stop a wave of funny zombies.

–My Talking Tom: one of the first mobile games to hit smartphone stores. Here you will have to raise a cat, but his special quality is that he has the ability to repeat the words you say, something that was a sensation at the time.