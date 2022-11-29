The most downloaded apps on iPhone and iPad in 2022

One more year Apple has presented the winners of its app store.

This is the list of the best for iPhone and iPad of 2022:

– Best app for iPhone: BeReala sensation on social networks to get to know the lives of our friends and family in a more real way.



– Best game for iPhone: Apex Legends MobileThe carefully redesigned, revolutionary Battle Royale is its best yet.



– Best app for iPad: Good Notes 5with better compatibility with Apple Pencil and powerful collaboration tools, ideal for digital notes.



– Best game for iPad: Moncagea first in the mobile puzzle industry that broadened our minds and made us think in new and exciting ways.



And if we go to computers, watches and TV, we have:

– Best Mac app: MacFamilyTreeto see the family tree in a different way.

– Best Mac Game: enrollmentdeck building adventure.

– Best app for Apple Watch: Gentle Streaka fitness tracker.

– Best app for Apple TV: ViXbroadcast in Spanish that brought together drama and sports.

– Best game for Apple TV: The sonstealth adventure that values ​​brains over brawn, and looks stunning on the big screen.

– Arcade game: Wylde Flowerslife simulator makes free expression (and spell casting) incredibly fun.

You can see other prizes, and links to each app, in this link