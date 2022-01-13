The most downloaded apps in the world [Enero 2022]

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

After more than a year topping the list of the world’s most downloaded apps, TikTok falls to second place in the last quarter of 2021. In this way, the Chinese social network suffers from its ban in India, where the government has permanently banned TikTok and 58 other apps of Chinese origin.

According to data from Sensor Tower, which produces this ranking every quarter, Instagram has taken over and thus signs its best quarter since 2014. The social network owned by Meta has seen its downloads increase by 10% since the previous quarter.

With this “sorpasso”, Instagram returns Facebook, now Meta, to the top of the list. No app owned by Zuckerberg had reached number one since WhatsApp did it in the last quarter of 2019.

This last list is atypical, since it is the second time in the last two years that TikTok is not the most downloaded app in the world. The other occasion was in the second quarter of 2020, with the arrival of the pandemic and telecommuting, when the Zoom video calling app surpassed TikTok as the most downloaded.

This increase in Instagram downloads comes mainly from Android users. For the second consecutive quarter, two Facebook apps occupy the first and second places of the most downloaded on Google Play. On this platform, the podium is occupied by Instagram, Facebook and, thirdly, TiTok.

However, the ranking in the App Store is slightly different. On the Apple platform TikTok maintains its first position, with 50 million new downloads compared to the previous quarter, and number two is for YouTube. Both apps have kept those positions in the App Store since the second quarter of 2020. The third place is for WhatsApp and Instagram is in last place.

