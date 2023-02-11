The most downloaded Android mobile games in history

- Advertisement -

Mobile video games have become an industry that has not stopped growing and expanding throughout the world. For this reason, the most downloaded games Android have millions of users, the number of downloads is truly overwhelming and the most incredible thing is that it does not stop, new players are added every day.

There are thousands of games on the Google Play Store, but some of them have managed to break records and are now trending everywhere.

The most downloaded games have billions of downloads and the genres are very varied. There is a little bit of everything, from action video games to complex strategy titles that put a person’s skills to the test. Here we will say which are those games that occupy the first positions, the figures are amazing.

–Subway Surfers: an infinite running game that was launched on the market in 2012. Here you will play a nice character who will have to run away from an inspector and his dog because they caught him doing graffiti. The levels are full of obstacles and coins that will be used to buy accessories that will make you more efficient. Subway Surfers has over a billion downloads.

– Candy Crush Saga: This match 3 puzzle game, simple as it is, changed the world of mobile gaming with over a billion downloads to this day. Much of Candy Crush Saga’s success was due to its addictive gameplay, beautiful animations, and endless levels.

–Free Fire: It has also surpassed one billion downloads, so it is by far the most played and famous battle royale game on Android. As in any other title of this type, the last player or team standing will be the one that wins. To achieve that objective, you will have to face 49 other rivals that will be on the same map.

–My Talking Tom: presents a cat as a virtual pet that must be cared for and loved in order for it to prosper. It is an interactive game that requires the user to feed the cat, dress it and play with it to make it feel good. It also has several mini-games and other interesting activities. My Talking Tom surpassed one billion downloads.

–Temple Run 2: we come to another endless runner inspired by Indiana Jones. Here you have just stolen a golden statuette and you will have to win the race against some demonic little monkeys that will make your life miserable. The levels are very entertaining, there are rivers, cliffs, mines, forests, trails, zip lines and more. This video game has achieved 500 million downloads.

– Clash of Clans: The goal is to form community clans, train troops, and attack other players for their resources. The very varied arsenal and the best is that it allows you to make friends with other people and form your own community of allies within the game. On the other hand, Clash of Clans reached 500 million downloads.