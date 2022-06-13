The most detailed map of the moon comes from China

There are currently partial maps of the Moon’s surface that have impressive scales, reaching 1:5,000,000, but there is no complete map with that scale.

Now, in the journal Science Bulletin, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Institute of Geochemistry and other organizations have published an article announcing a complete map with a scale of 1:2,500,000, something never done before.

Available at researchgate.net, the article shows how they collected information on rocks, craters, basins and known structures on the Moon’s surface to create the map that they will soon release in digital format.

It is the most detailed to date, and for this they have reviewed geological data from the 20th century to obtain a total of 90 different types of structures highlighted and color coded.

The map includes 12,341 impact craters, 81 impact basins, 17 rock types, and 14 structure types, providing a wealth of information about the moon’s geology and its evolution.

The map has been created with data from the US, China and Russia, making it clear that science continues its path of strengthening ties, regardless of the political problems that others are causing.

Until we have this new map on the Internet, you can enjoy these others that are available:

– astrostrona.pl/moon-map: Online map of the Moon with names in English, available as a single file. Includes more than 600 landforms and sites on the near side of the Moon. More than 20 lunar mission landing sites.

– Google Moon: The map like Google Maps created by Google.

– pubs.er.usgs.gov: The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recently published online two lunar maps, a photo mosaic and a topographic map, which were constructed using images and data captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. (LRO) from NASA. Impressive extremely detailed maps of the moon.