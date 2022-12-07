The most desired: iPhone 14 was the most searched cell phone on Google in 2022

It’s already the last month of 2022 and Google is finally disclosing the most searched terms on its portal. The highlight for the Year in Search 2022 goes to the iPhone 14 as the most searched cell phone on the portal this year, being the only cell phone on the list with the most searched items.

Although the top 10 does not mention how many times each term was searched, the iPhone 14 gained prominence as the eighth most searched item in Google search. Check out the full list:

There is also a list with the most searched terms in Europe. See the complete ranking with the 10 terms below:

- Advertisement -

It is worth mentioning that Google’s ranking is based on the terms that had the greatest increase in demand compared to the previous year, in the case of 2021. The Search Giant also highlighted that people are using new ways to search:

People are finding what they need in more natural ways, like humming a song, taking a photo with Lens, or asking Assistant “Ok Google” when they want to learn more. People most commonly used Lens, for example, to translate an image and buy something. “Price”, “vintage” and “near me” were among the top text searches on multisearch, along with “what is this” or “how to fix”.

Furthermore, the built-in voice assistant has also become one of the most useful tools as there has been an increase in requests to schedule alarms and perform interactive tasks like telling a joke and even controlling smart devices.

Check here the list of the most searched cell phones on TechSmart in October 2022.