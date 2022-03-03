The most bizarre of the MWC: a rugged shell-type mobile with Android Go

Can a super-rugged mobile maintain this quality while offering a folding mechanism? Yes, CAT has a mobile that It is not only a clamshell type, but also a smartphone.: The CAT S22 Flip is one of the most bizarre combinations we’ve seen in a smartphone.

It could be said that the MWC 2022 is almost history. We have attended the congress in search of the latest in mobile technology, be it devices or everything related to operators. And our impression is summed up in one sentence: “This MWC has not been striking in terms of news“Even so, the quintessential mobile event reserved some hidden gem among its corridors. Like the CAT S22 Flip: it left us speechless.

Hard as a rock, but with style

The CAT S22 Flip is a mobile that, despite being shell-type, looks more like a granite style: it is thick, very heavy, its shell is made of resistant plastic and it combines several qualities that we had not seen in a phone of its style. Because, apart from being a smartphone with Android Go, and including a hinge mechanism to fold, the phone has… a physical numeric keypad.

It surprises the eye with its drop-proof appearance and, when unfolded, the CAT S22 Flip discovers its numeric keypad as if it were a basic mobile. But no, the interior screen is touch and has Android Go as the operating system. With this premise, it was clear that the mobile was not going to be too powerful, but it does not aspire to play in those leagues either.

The mobile includes a Qualcomm 215, 2,000 mAh battery, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage as key features. It is very contained inside, quite the opposite of what happens on the outside: we have had it in our hands and, apart from being able to use it as a throwing weapon (if it hits you in the head you will see more than just the stars), feels just as robust as the rest of the CAT family. And that it is a shell type gives it a lot of charisma (in addition to protecting the inner screen).

Despite the outdated hardware, and the system as content as Android Go, the CAT S22 Flip is a good choice for those who need not to worry about their phone falling. In addition, being of the shell type, and despite the fact that the thickness is noticeable once it is folded (2.2 cm, almost nothing), the phone does not take up as much as a normal rugged smartphone. Too bad it’s only released in the US.