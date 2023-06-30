The Morning Show premieres season 3 in September; see unpublished photos

After the success of the first season in 2019 and the second in 2021, The Morning Show series will win a third wave of episodes streaming on Apple TV Plus on September 13th. Two episodes will come out first and new ones will be released every Wednesday.

Production starring Jennifer Aniston must have, in the new season, the future of the TV network questioned, and the loyalty of the characters will be tested when an important businessman in the technology sector shows interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances are formed, hidden secrets are used as weapons, and the team is confronted with its values ​​both inside and outside the newsroom.

Apple released unpublished footage from the new batch of episodes: