The Morning After: Twitter has a new CEO

On Thursday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said he’d appointed someone to take over from him as CEO, and it didn’t take long for that person’s identity to be confirmed. Less than a day later, Musk confirmed NBCUniversal’s head of ad sales, Linda Yaccarino, is taking on the job. Yaccarino is expected to start her new role in around six weeks and “will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology,” Musk wrote.

Yaccarino is known for being an “industry advocate for finding better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Yaccarino’s efforts at NBCU have included a close partnership with Twitter. This recently expanded for the 2024 Olympic Games, which will see Twitter host video from the event. Yaccarino tweeted at Musk around the time news emerged of the companies’ renewed partnership. “Hey, @elonmusk, here’s an idea for our new partnership: Periscope for Paris 2024. Let’s just go hi-res first,” Yaccarino wrote.

Is that what we can expect from the new boss? Periscope, resurrected?

– Mat Smith

Google definitely doesn’t want to be left behind with AI.

It was a huge week for tech news: Google I/O happened, and we finally got a close look at the Pixel Fold and the company’s latest AI plans. Engadget Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham also joins the podcast to discuss his review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the follow-up to one of the greatest games ever made.

It had been exclusive to Sony’s retail site since launch.

PlayStation VR2 is now widely available after a two-month stint of exclusivity at Sony’s Direct consumer storefront. The company revealed this would be happening last month but did not set an official date and didn’t say which retailers would offer the headset. Well, now we know. You can pick up the PSVR2 at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and other smaller retailers.

The first M3 chips will reportedly arrive later this year.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is testing an M3 chipset with a 12-core processor and 18-core GPU. He speculates the M3 variant Apple is testing is the base-level M3 Pro the company plans to release sometime next year. Notably, the M3 line is expected to take advantage of TSMC’s forthcoming 3nm node process. The move from 5nm to 3nm would appear to account for the increase in core density. Before we see the pro chip, however, we’d first expect Apple to reveal the standard M3 chip.

