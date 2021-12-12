The moral victory of Andrea Orcel weakens Ana Botín

Andrea Orcel’s victory is Ana Botín’s defeat. According to the judge, Santander will have to compensate the banker with 68 million as compensation for the botched decision to appoint him CEO. The bank has promised to appeal. But the sentence vindicates Orcel’s decision to fight, while rekindling doubts about the president of Santander.

Things are looking up for Orcel. When he decided to take going to court in 2019 it seemed like a greedy gamble. He was demanding up to 112 million in severance pay for what he considered a breach of contract by Santander, which had convinced him to set aside tens of millions of deferred severance pay from UBS. At the time, Orcel’s aggressiveness seemed to disqualify him for any other senior management position on the bench.

Two years later, the tables seem to have completely turned. The court has sided with Orcel, declaring that a four-page offer letter that Santander sent him in 2018 was a full-fledged contract. Therefore, he is entitled to the transfer pay and bonus that he would have received, as well as compensation for what he left behind at UBS.

The court has even awarded him some 10 million to compensate for the reputational damage. This is surprising, as suing one of the largest European banks did not stop him from becoming head of UniCredit earlier this year. Shares of the Italian bank rose more than 10% on Thursday as Orcel presented a bold growth path.

For Botín and the Santander council, the sentence is nothing more than a blow. The powerful banker surprised the industry when it placed Orcel, until then its trusted advisor, as CEO. Within a few months, she and the council changed their minds.

Santander will appeal the verdict, but that will take a year or more. Meanwhile, legal defeat will reignite doubts about Botín, and about the board of directors’ ability to exercise effective governance in one of Europe’s largest banks.