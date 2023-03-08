The Moon as Data Center: Lonestar Data Holdings plans to build the future of data storage on the Moon

Who said that data can only live in the cloud? Lonestar Data Holdings is taking data storage to a whole new level.

The Florida company has raised $5 million in investment funds to establish data centers on the lunar surface. According to the company, the Moon is the ideal place to store data securely, while at the same time reducing the carbon footprint associated with building data centers on Earth.

Lonestar Data Holdings’ ambition is nothing less than to establish a series of data centers on the Moon, which could enable data storage and processing close to the source. With this edge processing technology, latency could be reduced and bandwidth improved.

When referring to “close to the source”, you are referring to the location where the data is generated. By processing and storing data in the same location where it is generated, latency can be reduced and bandwidth improved, which means that data can be processed and transferred faster and more efficiently. In the case of the Moon, this would be achieved by establishing data centers on the lunar surface to store and process data close to where it is collected, for example, from robots or sensors working on the surface of the Moon.

The company has already conducted a successful test of its data center on the International Space Station in December 2021, and is now set to launch a small data center box to the lunar surface later this year, as part of the Intuitive Machines’ second lunar mission.

environmental solution

Earth’s data centers are notorious for their environmental impact, contributing significantly to energy consumption and digital pollution. By building data centers on the Moon, Lonestar Data Holdings could help address this problem, while also offering a more secure way to store data. Rather than risk losing data on Earth due to natural disasters or cyberattacks, Lonestar Data Holdings believes that the Moon is a safe location to store valuable information.

The first step

The first data center on the Moon will weigh just 1 kg and have a capacity of 16 terabytes, as reported in 2022. The data center will be powered by power and communications from the Lunar Module, but Lonestar Data Holdings it hopes to deploy autonomous data centers on the lunar surface by 2026. Initially, these data centers will be geared toward remote data storage and disaster recovery, allowing businesses to back up and store their data. on the moon. In addition, the data centers could help with commercial and private companies working on the lunar surface.

The importance of data security

The investment funds that backed Lonestar Data Holdings believe that data storage and security will be a necessary part of leading the next generation of lunar exploration. As companies begin to expand their presence on the Moon, they will need a secure and reliable way to store critical information. Lonestar Data Holdings believes that data centers on the Moon could be the perfect solution.

Storing data on the Moon may sound like science fiction, but Lonestar Data Holdings is making this idea a reality. What to recover the data quickly, will be another story.

Link: lonestarlunar.com | Via prnewswire.com